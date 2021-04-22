Virtually Hovering Porsche 911 VTOL Blends Air-Cooled Vibes and Near-Future Tech

In case anyone missed the news, a flying Porsche might soon turn out as a daily reality if American aviation giant Boeing can help it. The company also provided in 2019 a digitally altered look at the possible design for the upcoming fully electric flying car. That’s not it, but we’d gladly have this one instead if Porsche cared to ask us.
Basically, we haven’t heard much about the shocking idea Porsche had just before the world was taken by storm with both a health and economic crisis. It’s only natural since companies are very much interested in their immediate fortunes right now, not what happens with the urban air mobility segment a few years (or decades) from now.
But once something gets out in the open, it can’t be retracted easily—remember the huge “Voltswagen” debacle? Now, far from us to imagine that Porsche would take us for schmucks like its sibling brand did since its April Fool's jokes are a lot more intelligent to begin with.
So, let’s jump ahead in time to the moment when Matteo Gentile seemingly decided to remind us of the flying car project with his own version. According to the virtual artist, it’s been inspired by the great work of Chris Labrooy, and we’re glad he decided to go for something crazy as well.
Basically, it’s a Porsche 911 digitally altered for VTOL duties. On the other hand, it’s so much more. Never mind the fact that it hovers like a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II boss over a U.S. Marine Corps drill. We’re more interested in all the throwback and near-future details.
No exact details about what powers this 911 VTOL have been given, but as far as we can tell, the wheels have been swapped for some sort of fan assembly to deflect the air downwards. The classic lines up front clearly remind us of the air-cooled era, while the rear connects the dots with the future technology supposedly hiding underneath the grille.
All in all, it’s something that looks decidedly worthy of any Cyberpunk 2077-style video game or a sequel to the stylish Blade Runner 2049 neo-noir Sci-Fi blockbuster. And we love it!
But once something gets out in the open, it can’t be retracted easily—remember the huge “Voltswagen” debacle? Now, far from us to imagine that Porsche would take us for schmucks like its sibling brand did since its April Fool's jokes are a lot more intelligent to begin with.
So, let’s jump ahead in time to the moment when Matteo Gentile seemingly decided to remind us of the flying car project with his own version. According to the virtual artist, it’s been inspired by the great work of Chris Labrooy, and we’re glad he decided to go for something crazy as well.
Basically, it’s a Porsche 911 digitally altered for VTOL duties. On the other hand, it’s so much more. Never mind the fact that it hovers like a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II boss over a U.S. Marine Corps drill. We’re more interested in all the throwback and near-future details.
No exact details about what powers this 911 VTOL have been given, but as far as we can tell, the wheels have been swapped for some sort of fan assembly to deflect the air downwards. The classic lines up front clearly remind us of the air-cooled era, while the rear connects the dots with the future technology supposedly hiding underneath the grille.
All in all, it’s something that looks decidedly worthy of any Cyberpunk 2077-style video game or a sequel to the stylish Blade Runner 2049 neo-noir Sci-Fi blockbuster. And we love it!