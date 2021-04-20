First-Gen Ford Mustang Restomod Gets Rendered to Pro Touring Widebody Extremes

Born in 1964, the original incarnation of the Ford Mustang not only kicked off the pony car craziness and made sure it will live forever, but also triggered so many wonderous customization trends. And to this very day, you can’t go wrong with a restomod build on the first gen if you take a few precautions.
The classic lines of the original Mustang have inspired many great creations across the ages. Some were absolutely stunning, while others made us cringe. And, if people want to avoid the shame of being called out by fans for all the wrong reasons, or at least save the pretty penny they have marked for a restomod investment, there’s a cheap and easy way to verify one’s ideas.
Emmanuel Brito, a virtual artist from Los Angeles, California, going by the social media alias of personalizatuauto, can get your project up and running in no time... in the alternate CGI reality. That way, one can check out the finalized car before actual work begins and avoid/fix the eventual errors.
Whenever he’s not working for someone in particular, he’s also giving everyone new ideas. Case in point with this reincarnated Mustang all clad in a red and black CGI attire to give pro-touring and widebody fans a quick escalation of the pulse.
Basically, what we have here is a ‘65-’73 model year Mustang that went for the extremes. As far as we can see, it has been widened to the brink of having the stance of a supercar, while the pro-touring touches are probably added as the cream of the crop. We’re always suckers for huge, sticky tires when there’s a promise for quick and fun laps, so this creation definitely gets a thumbs up from us.
Unfortunately, we have no idea about what hides behind those modernized headlights and the blacked-out grille/badge assembly. Hopefully, it’s something supercharged and Cobra-feisty, as we dream about seeing this ‘Stang thundering across Willow Springs and shooting out flames from the quad exhaust planted in the middle of its wide rear...
