2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Walkaround Is All About the Neat Little Easter Eggs

The National Corvette Museum and the legendary yellow Skydome are always great backgrounds for singing odes to “America’s Sports Car,” so it’s no wonder the Drive 615 YouTube channel has chosen them, once more. This time around, it’s all about the subtle little details, not the major features that just about everyone knows all about.
Chevrolet’s C8 Corvette has already reached the 2021 model year (its second one for this generation) for some time, but that doesn’t mean vloggers have wrapped up the dissection process. On the contrary, because big stuff such as the new Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat ($995 option), 2LT Natural interior, Z51 Performance package ($5,995) or the LT2 6.2-liter Small Block V8 with 495 hp are finally ready to take a step back.
We’ve previously seen the regular review of a Red Mist example and the host from Drive 615 (Byron Glover Jr.) even tried to fit inside the front trunk (a.k.a. frunk) to better get the hang of it. Now he’s back with a different example that’s ready to showcase all the neat little secrets—i.e., the Easter Eggs.
It all starts as a traditional walkaround, but the focus soon turns on the headlights that have a very subtle flag etched inside the protective cover. That’s one secret we didn’t know about, unlike the windshield ones, which have been making the internet rounds for quite some time.
No worries, because there’s more as we circle around the back, where just below the backup camera, there are more flags tapering off on the glass. Furthermore, as we continue down to the Stingray emblem, we get another flag surprise: there's one inside the taillights as well, and it’s so small that probably many owners have missed it (just like our reviewer, he got the tip from a friend).
The sides have the Corvette letters etched to the side of the wheels, while the rear hatch has a neat little secret of its own, besides the fact that it soft closes: once it’s opened from the key, it can be pushed up a little further for some extra access space.
Now it’s time to go inside (from the four-minute mark), and just before stepping in, on the driver’s side door we find an “American Made” sticker that also holds no less than four revealing emblems, one for each corner. By the way, the frunk can also be opened from inside, (not just the key or the little button hidden outside) because underneath the dashboard on the driver’s side, there’s an additional secret handle.
The passenger, on the other hand, gets a practical 12V plug—though it’s also tightly hidden, and many owners could miss it entirely. The Corvette flag continues to be just about everywhere, from the key fob (there’s a couple of them) to the pull handle of the seats. It even comes in the form of a very subtle outline (you need just the right amount of lighting and a special angle) on the central speaker.
