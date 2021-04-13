1953 Buick Skylark Gets Reborn As Zero-Emissions Hot Rod in Polished Rendering

Just in case one needs a crash course in American motoring design for the 1950 to 1990s period, the Buick Skylark series is an excellent example of how styling varied dramatically over the decades to get along with changing consumer tastes, technology, and evolving standards. Of course, fans of the original would very much like to have had nothing changed, but that’s clearly not feasible.
At least, not unless you’re willing to take some shortcuts, like, for example, have the classic original undergo a full restoration process. Or, better yet, double that with a few contemporary items to make it a pleasure according to 2021 standards.
Pixel master Abimelec Areallano (of Abimelec Design fame on Instagram) even comes with a solution that takes things another step further. As such, his perfect interpretation of the 1953 Buick Skylark sees one of his favorite designs from the era take up EV restomod duties. More precisely, he caught wind that fellow social media dwellers “Gas Monkey Garage” and owner Richard R. Rawlings want to start building an EV Hot Rod.
As such, his computer-generated take on the Skylark might serve as inspiration if they decide it’s fittingly appropriate. Interestingly, that would make it one of the few cars dreamt by render aficionados that also has a (rather slim) chance of making it into the real world.
Until that happens (if ever), let’s check out the simple yet full of details lines of this black on chrome example ever so slightly modified to make it even cooler. As such, the design with “beautiful details, like the side chrome trim, the headlights that stare at you, and the massive grille that could very well be an ornament on a Wall Street Building” only gets helped by a set of Detroit Steel Wheel Co. rims for good measure.
Naturally, the most extensive modifications come under the body where the Skylark is envisioned with a zero-emissions powertrain of undisclosed nature. Of course, it should properly put things into a big horsepower perspective if the Buick dreamed of living up to its newfound EV Hot Rod reputation. Tesla AWD dual-motor powertrain swap, anyone?
