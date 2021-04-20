Audi A6 e-tron Concept Drops Sportback Attire for Virtual Coupe and Avant Looks

Finally, we are getting a real-world automotive show, and it’s curious to see how much we missed the physical presence of cars on the catwalk. Naturally, because it takes place in China, Auto Shanghai 2021 is still a virtual presence for many of us.
That’s not a big issue since technology has easily bridged the gap, both literally and figuratively. And that’s also valid for virtual reality, where pixel masters just need a few hours between the premiere (or the instant these automotive stars get leaked) and the moment they already come up with their unofficial alternatives.
At Auto Shanghai, as has become tradition over the past few years, zero-emissions models have been all the rage. We have seen virtually everything, from electrified Maseratis or EV Beetle knock-offs to series-produced models and lots of prototypes.
Among the sustainable crossovers from Toyota (does anyone think we can really remember the “bZ4X” moniker for more than two minutes?) and Honda (e:prototype will hopefully become the new EV standard for the HR-V), there was also the quirky Audi A6 e-tron Concept.
Oddly enough, although Audi used the A6 moniker, this e-tron is actually a Sportback through and through, just like the A5, A7, or, you know, the e-tron Sportback. That break with tradition probably was just the excuse needed to have virtual artists rethink the sleek body into other forms.
And, interestingly, Siim Pärn from Estonia (a.k.a. spdesignsest on Instagram) actually went back to the basics and reworked the A6 e-tron Concept into something that’s been around for years. No, he’s not giving it the sedan body; instead, he opted to morph the A6 e-tron into a sporty Coupe, as well as the practical family hauler Avant (station wagon).
In case anyone wonders how in the world he was able to deliver a couple of renders mere hours since the model’s official premiere, there’s a little secret. He used the official images for the Coupe derivative and the leaked photos from a few days ago for the Avant option.
Seeing the A6 e-tron Concept morphing into different body styles isn’t that far-fetched. After all, it’s the herald of Porsche and Audi’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and it’s not like the Ingolstadt brand hasn’t derived the e-tron into the e-tron Sportback before.
