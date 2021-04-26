2022 Kia Sportage Gains New Tech and More Standard Features, Starts From $24,090

More on this:

1 Kia K5 GT Smashes Jetta GLI and Honda Accord 2.0T in Drag Race

2 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 Seemingly Meet for the First Time for Quick Recharge

3 2022 Kia Niro Prototype Has a Touch of HabaNiro Concept

4 Kia Valiantly Drag Raced the 2022 EV6 Against Five Supercars and Came Second

5 Ioniq 5 vs. Kia EV6: The Similarities and Differences Between Korea's Sister EVs