2022 Kia Sportage Gains New Tech and More Standard Features, Starts From $24,090

The fourth-generation Kia Sportage is already six years old as of 2021. It has already received a mid-cycle facelift, and it's obviously on its way out. Still, Kia is trying to keep things interesting for a while longer with new standard features and updated tech for the 2022 model year.
The biggest news is the addition of the Value Edition Package for the base LX trim. The bundle includes 18-inch Dark Gray wheels, a smart key with push-button start, and heated front seats. The S trim is gone for 2022, replaced by the Nightfall Edition, while the equipment line remains unchanged for this standalone package.
Next up, the EX version now includes the panoramic sunroof as standard, meaning you can save a bit of hard-earned with this trim. Go with the more expensive EX Tech Package or the range-topping SX Turbo, and Kia will throw in updated maps with new points of interest and ADAS features support.
The base LX FWD Sportage comes in at $24,090, while the AWD version will add an extra $1,500. The Value Edition Package discussed above costs $2,100. The Nightfall model that replaces the S fetches $28,090 in FWD trim and $29,790 with the AWD system.
The EX model is only slightly more expensive at $28,390 with FWD and $29,890 with AWD. If you want the Technology Package too, be prepared to spend another $3,560. Finally, the range-topping SX Turbo will take into $30K territory. The FWD model retails from $33,750, while the AWD version costs $35,250 before options. A fully loaded Sportage will set you back a little more than $38,000.
The 2022 Kia Sportage carries over with the same four-cylinder engines. The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter mill cranks out 181 horsepower and 175 pound-feet (237 Nm) of torque. The optional 2.0-liter turbo (standard on the SX), generates a healthier 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (350 Nm) of twist. Both engines come with six-speed automatic transmissions.
