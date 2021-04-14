Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 Seemingly Meet for the First Time for Quick Recharge

More on this:

1 Apple Finds Someone to Build the Apple Car, and No, It’s Not Who You Think It Is

2 Kia Valiantly Drag Raced the 2022 EV6 Against Five Supercars and Came Second

3 2022 Kia EV6 Wraps 800V Charging, 317-Mile Range, and 577 HP in Fastback Design

4 Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Arrives With Retro-Modern Design and Very Fast Multi-Charging

5 Hyundai and Kia Introduce E-GMP EV Architecture, Let the IONIQ Genesis Begin