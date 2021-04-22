Crazy Six-Door Chevy C50 6x6 Rendered for Color Choice, Will Soon Become Real

5 2022 Ford Maverick Already Imagined as a Raptor, Looks Warthog Enough for Anyone

Just like we said when discussing the Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6x6 , it takes a lot of work to become the star of an automotive aftermarket showcase today. Luckily, there’s an entire virtual world of ideas to choose from, and this time around, there’s also the added bonus of a CGI project that will eventually become a tire-burning reality. 11 photos



Fortunately, every now and then, we come across a project that’s first translated into the virtual world for research purposes, and then it diligently comes to life in the real world. While it may certainly not represent everyone’s cup of tea, the latest CGI handywork from Abimelec Design is an upcoming Chevrolet C50 build that will eventually become someone’s partner for real-world shenanigans. That will be thanks to Overkill Racing & Chassis as well as David Engle of Engle Bros Fabrication.



For now, the decidedly outlandish pickup truck is seen here virtually for some social-media color choice reactions. Of course, the paint jobs can only be observed after pickup up one’s jaw off the floor at the sight of a Chevy C50 6x6 conversion.



Even more so, it’s of the low rider variety, so we can easily imagine this thing will impress just about every air ride fan out there when it eventually makes it out into the open. Before that happens, we should select our favorite paint job, which clearly isn’t the dual-tone blue and white combination seen in the hero shot down below.



Instead, we feel the huge amount of chrome needs to properly contrast something like the classic black and burgundy attire. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so please let us know your own choice in the comments section.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign)