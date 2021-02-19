This One-Off 1981 Suzuki GS550E Reminds Us of a Classic Ducati 900SS

Buell Motorcycles Comes Back to Haunt Harley-Davidson, Plans 10 Models by 2024

Created back in 1983 by Erik Buell, Michigan-based Buell Motorcycles has had a very rough patch. Devoured piece by piece by the monster that is Harley-Davidson starting the early 1990s, only to be spat out and thrown away by the Milwaukee behemoth in 2009, it is now planning a big comeback. 1 photo



That may change soon if we are to trust a guy named Bill Melvin, an investor with Liquid Asset Partners, a company that has been in charge of Buell’s destiny since about 2015.



Out of the blue, Melvin announced this week the brand's full return to the motorcycle industry. This time, it targets not some limited resurrection, as it tried before, but a full-blown presence, with ten models to be released over the next three years.



We’re promised ten new bikes, ranging from dirt to touring and from dual-sport to cruisers, and possibly even an electric variant provided that collaborations with other companies will be possible.



“Buell is back!” said Bill Melvin in a statement. “We are excited to bring Buell back with this awesome assortment of superbikes and performance motorcycles. We start with the fastest American production motorcycles, hand-built in the USA, so that’s a nice start!"



“We’re building out those platforms for more touring & adventure models, then we’re expanding our displacements to be competitive with other global brands. The passionate Buell Nation can grow and thrive again.”



No other details on these plans were made public yet. For those interested in learning more, Melvin says Buell will be present at Daytona Bike Week 2021 at the beginning of March, at J&P Cycles Destination Daytona Mega Store.

