Unique BMW R75/5 Is the Very Definition of Glamorous Two-Wheeled Perfection

With these components in place, the Germany’s Moto Essence was established several years ago by a couple of fellows who share a deep passion for two-wheeled entities, namely Oliver Werner and Dominik Hermes. A few months back, we examined their accomplishments on a custom Ducati 1098 that manages to look just about as classy as it gets. Given that a fair chunk of time has passed since we visited the firm’s portfolio, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about the outstanding level of craftsmanship that’s at work on their premises.The mechanical warrior we’re featuring today was an undistinguished BMW R75/5 before landing on these folks’ doorstep. Within its frame, Bavaria’s fiend carries a four-stroke horizontally opposed boxer-twin powerplant, which packs a displacement of 745cc. The air-cooled mill is good for up to 50 hp at 6,200 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at 5,000 revs. A four-speed gearbox allows the oomph to make its way to a shaft final drive, resulting in a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of 6.4 seconds.Prior to falling in Moto Essence’s hands, Motorrad ’s machine received drilled brake rotors and a pair of Hoske mufflers, so it’s safe to say this was a decent starting point for their venture. The German pros began by outsourcing an array of bodywork items from various other bikes, including a Moto Guzzi’s modified front fairing and a Bultaco’s rear section.The former was enveloped in a groovy 8-ball motif that incorporates twin halogen headlights. Next, the workshop tasked a Munich-based leather expert with upholstering a handsome one-off saddle. The entire structure was rewired using a fresh harness, while the battery has been nested inside the tail for a neat aesthetic.With these components in place, the Moto Essence duo consulted the Motogadget catalog to obtain a Chronoclassic gauge, aftermarket turn signals and a single bar-end mirror. Lastly, the finishing touches consist of K&N pod filters, rear-mounted foot pegs and grippy Battlax tires from Bridgestone’s inventory.