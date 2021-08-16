This Is the SpaceX Starship, and It’s Nothing It Can’t Do

Tom Cruise’s 1986 Porsche 911 Targa From His Top Gun Days Is Now up for Grabs

In terms of sales and popularity, the Porsche 911 3.2 series proved very successful back in the mid to late 1980s, so the fact that a massive Hollywood star such as Tom Cruise bought a Targa variant should come as no surprise. Besides, he clearly felt a need for speed. 34 photos



Whoever ends up with the winning bid, they’ll surely be happy about the fact that the car’s only done 8,785 miles (14,138 km) under previous ownership and that it was also repainted last year. In terms of highlights, we should mention the Euro-spec H4 headlights, integrated front fog lights, new windscreen, Fuchs 16-inch wheels with black center hubs, and the relatively new Continental Extreme Contact tires.



Inside of this classic Porsche 911 you’ll find black leather seats, a matching dashboard, carpets and door panels, plus several convenience features such as the power-adjustable sport seats, cruise control, power windows and a Blaupunkt Monterey cassette stereo system. Even though the entire cabin was refurbished last year, the air conditioning system is said to be out of action.



As for performance, there’s a rebuilt air-cooled 3.2-liter flat-six engine, powering the rear wheels with the aid of a five-speed manual gearbox. On paper, you could get this 911 from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just over 6 seconds back in the day, meaning it’s reasonably quick, even by today’s standards.



Ultimately, the best thing about this car is undoubtedly its ownership history – an actor that’s stayed at the “Oh you like it? Thanks, I just got it. It used to belong to Tom Cruise.”



Also, who can forget Tom’s epic line from the 1983 movie Risky Business: “Porsche. There is no substitute”. To be fair though, his character was



