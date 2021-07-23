Tom Cruise Is Vacationing on the $45 Million Triple Seven Superyacht

It’s good to be a celebrity, at least in terms of fancy vacations. Another good thing about being a celebrity is the ability to mix pleasure and business in equal measures, like Tom Cruise seems to have been doing.
Cruise has been shooting for the Mission: Impossible franchise for what feels like an eternity, and he’s now back to work on location in England. He and co-star Simon Pegg have recently been spotted in a quarry in Wiltshire, in South England, but it’s not all work and no play for the A-lister. The other day, a superyacht once belonging to Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov was seen anchoring off in Penzance, in Cornwall, to drop him off.
The superyacht in question is Triple Seven, a $45 million superyacht that sold only recently to an undisclosed buyer, after more than two years on the market. Cruise has been in England for the better part of the year, and he’s taking time off between shoots to do sports events (he’s been seen at Wimbledon and Euro 2020 football matches) and vacation. This sighting would fall in the latter category.
According to Cornwall Live, on July 22, at sunrise, Triple Seven arrived in Mevagissey Bay and anchored in Penzance. Cruise came off the ship and was “whisked away” in a black Mercedes, and the superyacht sailed off the next day, presumably without him.
There are no photos of Cruise on board the superyacht or further details about this alleged (short) vacation. But one thing is clear: the man has fine taste in boats. Built in 2006 at the Nobiskrug yard in Germany, Triple Seven was refitted in 2016. It can carry 12 guests in six spacious VIP suites, a crew of 17, and is designed to be a self-contained floating unit for fun and relaxation.
Amenities include the usual stuff, like cinema and pools, and even an inflatable water park, and also gear and water toys to satisfy an adrenaline junkie like Cruise. In addition to three tenders, its ample garage also hosts Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, and Hydrofoil boards, as well as dive equipment. A dive room is also available.
Powered by twin MTU diesel engines, Triple Seven can reach a top speed of 17 knots and has a cruising speed of 14 knots. For less thrilling but just as entertaining stuff, there’s a jacuzzi, plenty of entertaining rooms and lounge areas, and a nightclub with lasers and smoke machines.
Let’s end this with this glorious visual of Tom Cruise on the dancefloor.
