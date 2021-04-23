Tom Cruise Grabs Cameraman, Keeps Him From Sliding Off Train During MI7 Stunt

It feels as if Tom Cruise has been shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 for at least as many years, but that’s only due to production delays caused by the ongoing health crisis. As we speak, the film is still shooting on location in the UK, ahead of a May 2022 release.
That’s more than a year from now, assuming everything goes well and theaters open at full capacity. In the meantime, fans of the long-standing franchise and the near-sextagerian actor have on-set photos and footage to keep them going. Given the interest in the film, there’s plenty of both.
The latest comes from Yorkshire in the UK, where Cruise and the team are again shooting scenes on top of speeding trains. This one is apparently chased by a helicopter, so God knows what Ethan Hunt got himself into right now. The Daily Mail has photos, both of Tom and co-star Hayley Atwell in action and from the set, which was flooded by fans eager to get a photo or an autograph from Cruise.
The same publication has photos of an on-set incident that seems incredibly dramatic, and that puts the spotlight on the kind of work the crew on MI7 also puts in. One cameraman standing on a ledge of the train car to get the best shot at Cruise in action lost his footing and nearly slid off.
He was never going to fall all the way down, of course, since he was secured to the car, but he could have still hurt himself and damaged the equipment. Cruise, ever the action man, sprang into… action and grabbed him before he slid off. He then pulled him up on the roof of the car to safety. Phew. All in a day’s work of a hero.
It is the second time Cruise has been seen on top of a speeding train as part of the MI7 production. Based on online footage alone, this film will be packed with all manners of stunts, from the aforementioned train sequences to BASE jumping off a mountain on a motorcycle, to all manners of car chases and helicopter stunts.
#TomCruise talking about the motorcycle stunt they did in Norway for #MissionImpossible7, on the #GrahamNortonShow. Can't wait to see that. pic.twitter.com/yrikKuKHpp— Tom Cruise News (@TomCruiseNews4) April 17, 2021