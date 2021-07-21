This 1979 Porsche 928 Taught Tom Cruise All About Stick Shifts, Soon for Sale

For all intents and purposes, the 1983 movie "Risky Business" is the starting point of Tom Cruise’s career. The man that would grow to become the Top Gun, Ethan Hunt and many others in the movies that followed started his on-screen life in this flick, and this is why all things related to it have great value in the eyes of the man’s fans.
And later this year in September, Tom Cruise fans could be treated to the Holy Grail of Risky Business / Tom Cruise items: the 1979 Porsche 928 he drove on set, and allegedly the very car on which he learned how to drive a stick shift.
The 1979 Porsche 928 is one of the many examples used in the movie, but not just any one: it’s the featured vehicle, the one that got the most screen time and seat time from the Risky Business actors.
This particular car is one of two seen in the movie’s most famous car chase, and the one in which Tom Cruise’s character, Joel Goodsen, speaks for the audience the German carmaker’s slogan: Porsche. There is no substitute (check video below).
The 928, VIN 9289201213, is said to be in perfect condition. Initially painted in green, it then got covered in gold for the movie and later white and back to gold, but has always been very well taken care of.
After its Risky Business appearance, the 928 was the star of The Quest for the RB928, a documentary showing filmmaker Lewis Johnsen’s attempts of tracking it down. It was the star of many exhibitions and displays, including at Porsche Cars North America and the Petersen Automotive Museum’s influential Porsche Effect Exhibit.
The car will be going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in September in Houston, with no estimate on how much it’s going to get - for reference, valuation house Hagerty estimates a great condition, but not famous one, to be worth around $70,000.
This one is offered complete with signatures from several members of the film’s cast (not Tom Cruise), but also some photos of it on set, with all the camera rigging equipment on.
