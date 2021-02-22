Suzuki GSX-R750 “Helium” Is a Divine Custom Gixxer Prepared for the Racetrack

5 1984 Porsche 928 S Is Old-School Luxury Grand Touring Done Right

4 Porsche 914 EV Imagined, 928 and 944 Get Modernized Too

More on this:

1984 Porsche 928 S in "Arrest Me Red" Is a Mint-Condition Bargain

Porsche isn't the first company you think about when talking about grand tourers, but the German company built one of the coolest GTs back in the day. I'm talking about the 928, a V8-powered 2+2 coupe that soldiered on from 1977 to 1995 7 photos



The 928 S was introduced in North America in 1983, so this is an early U.S.-spec model. It's the final year for American models fitted with the 4.7-liter V8, as Porsche introduced the larger 5.0-liter unit for 1985. It cranks out 234 horsepower and hits a top speed of 146 mph (235 kph). It might not sound all that amazing now, but the 928 S was the fastest street-legal production car sold in the U.S. in 1984.



Engine-aside, this sleek two-door is finished in Guards Red. It's not only one of Porsche's most famous colors, but it also suits the wedge-shaped grand tourer quite well. The interior is draped in leather, and everything from the hide to the carpeting and the trim looks to be in excellent condition. The combination of Guards Red exterior and brown leather interior is actually rare for the 928.



The car has been serviced recently, and it comes with all-new engine belts and a new alternator, while all seals and bearings have been replaced too. The odometer shows 76,488 miles (123,095 km), which isn't a lot given that this Porsche is 37 years old. The folks over at



It's also a bargain compared to the Once Porsche's flagship model, the 928 went through a lot of changes over the years. And despite its 17-year-long run, it's a rare grand tourer with only 61,000 of them having been built. But unlike the classic 911, the 928 is a more affordable collectible . Like this 1984 928 S here, which looks fantastic inside and out, and it's available for only $25,000.The 928 S was introduced in North America in 1983, so this is an early U.S.-spec model. It's the final year for American models fitted with the 4.7-liter V8, as Porsche introduced the larger 5.0-liter unit for 1985. It cranks out 234 horsepower and hits a top speed of 146 mph (235 kph). It might not sound all that amazing now, but the 928 S was the fastest street-legal production car sold in the U.S. in 1984.Engine-aside, this sleek two-door is finished in Guards Red. It's not only one of Porsche's most famous colors, but it also suits the wedge-shaped grand tourer quite well. The interior is draped in leather, and everything from the hide to the carpeting and the trim looks to be in excellent condition. The combination of Guards Red exterior and brown leather interior is actually rare for the 928.The car has been serviced recently, and it comes with all-new engine belts and a new alternator, while all seals and bearings have been replaced too. The odometer shows 76,488 miles (123,095 km), which isn't a lot given that this Porsche is 37 years old. The folks over at Garage Kept Motors are offering it for only $24,900, quite the bargain given the near-mint condition of this car.It's also a bargain compared to the 911 models of the era , which can now fetch in excess of $40,000 in similar condition. The 928 S is probably a good option if you're looking at an investment. Granted, prices won't skyrocket immediately, but the 928 is becoming more and more valuable as the years go by. And, of course, it's a far more practical option to the 911. Assuming you won't turn it into a garage queen, that is.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.