Porsche 928 Electric Revival CGI Looks Too Futuristic for Its Own Good

Out of all the brands under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, Porsche and Lamborghini seemed like the least likely to embrace the electrification trend, or at least hold on for as long as they possibly could to internal combustion engines. After all, those are such a big part of what made their brands what they are today.
You could argue Bentley might have a word about that as well, but we feel as though electric power offers the epitome in terms of refinement and serenity inside the cabin, which are two qualities Bentley owners might appreciate. Do you think a V12 runs smoothly? Wait until you experience a brushless permanent magnet synchronous motor.
Well, regardless of what we thought, Porsche went out and did it, and did it quite well. The Taycan has been a great success despite the fact it costs way more than a Tesla Model S—not to mention its size makes it a more suitable competitor for the Model 3, which costs three times as much (top trims compared).
What you get with a Porsche, though, is a promise. You also get one with a Tesla, but unlike those, the ones from the German brand are based on what this company has done up to this point, not the words of its CEO. You're promised a car with consistent performance, top build quality, and exquisite handling characteristics.
Apart from the sleek-looking sedan, we now have the Cross Turismo wagon as well, offering some added practicality to what was already a pretty versatile car. But the one electric model everyone expects from Porsche—some with their breath held—is a sporty coupe that may or may not receive the 911 name.
If you ask us, it would make perfect sense for Porsche to wait a little more before electrifying its iconic model completely. With that in mind, it could opt to look back and revive an old nameplate, such as the 928. Being an oddball in Porsche's history, the V8-powered front-engine grand tourer doesn't have nearly as much of iconic status as the 911, so the risk of upsetting the fanbase would be significantly lower.
Taycan, which would fit the bill since the 928 was meant to be larger than a 911 anyway—would be out and everyone saw how good it was, adapting the technology for an e-911 would cause much less uproar. In theory, at least.
We're not entirely sure if that was the thought process behind Youngjai JUN's project as well, but what we do know is that he created a very futuristic-looking interpretation of what an electric 928 revival might look like. The car appears to follow some of the original's design cues. Those include the headlights that, thanks to modern technology, can now be limited to the lower horizontal blocks the eighties model had, removing the rounded ones up top. Still, for some reason, this project ignores what was probably the 928's most iconic feature: the shape of the rear end and the taillights.
However, even if it's not true to the original, the important thing is the overall design of the 928 e still manages to look good and very much Porsche-like. The one thing we don't like—and designers keep using it, even on official concepts—is the wrap covering the side windows. We get there's still glass there, and the visibility from inside the cabin is largely unaffected, but it just looks weird. Plus, it's usually a sign for a self-driving car, and do we really want that from a Porsche, even if it is a four-seat grand tourer?
