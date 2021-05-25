1978 Porsche 911 Super Carrera by ALD Has Persian Rugs, Serious Retro Vibe

If the whole vibe of a summer vacation on a Greek island were a car, it would be this 1978 Porsche 911 Super Carrera. Yes, this is an art car, and yes, art cars tend to be pretentious at times. But this one is pure summer (retro) vibes.
It is the second collaboration between Porsche and New York Fashion label Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) in as many years. It involves a restored 1978 Porsche 911 Super Carrera (SC) and a capsule collection inspired by its new design. Most of the clothing items are already sold out, having just been introduced last week, so here’s the gorgeous Porsche to make up for it.
The ALD 911 SC is the work of ALD founder and creative director Teddy Santis, drawing inspiration from his childhood in the Greek islands. You can tell: there is a summer vibe to the entire project, infused with serious retro elements, like the vintage Persian rugs used for floor mats and the lower door panels, the boucle and leather seats, and the olive green paint job.
Additional touches by Santis include auxiliary lights on the hood, a functional roof rack, and 16” Fuchs wheels. The interior is fully custom, with Santis working with Porsche to create the feel of those long-gone summer days. The headliner is perforated buffalo bull suede, and the Recaro seats were restored by the supplier itself, with boucle cloth and cowhide leather and custom wooden beads. Every material used for the interior was entirely processed by hand.
Described as a project “at the interface between sports car and fashion,” the ALD 911 SC aims for a sense of intimacy and “the unique beauty of things that get better with age and wear.” A tribute in every sense of the word.
The ALD 911 SC was displayed at Porsche’s flagship showroom in Manhattan, NYC, last weekend, but here’s a video of it in motion, returning to the place it was inspired by.
