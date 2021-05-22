Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. Tesla Model S Race Has No Winner

It’s time for that oddball weekend drag race that everyone has started to expect from CarWow in recent months, and on this occasion we have the three most talked about electric performance sedans going at each other in a series of straight-line skirmishes.
In short, it’s an Audi RS e-tron GT and its Stuttgart sportier twin, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, going against America’s electric sweetheart, the Tesla Model S Performance.
The epic electric performance sedan showdown quickly turns into a series of races that see a different winner in almost every single trial, with a total of three drag races, two rolling races and a braking test failing to crown an overall champion.
According to its official stats, the Audi RS e-tron GT should have fared the worst in almost every test, yet it managed to win two of the drag races.
With 646 PS (637 HP) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque in boost mode, all-wheel-drive and a dry weight of 2,340 kg, the Audi EV is the least powerful but also the least heavy EV in the showdown.
Next to it we have Yanni in the Porsche Taycan Turbo, whose two electric motors are tuned to deliver a slightly higher combined output of 687 PS (678 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, despite being a technical twin of the Audi.
The Porsche managed to win a rolling race and the braking test, with the higher top speed and much better brakes being the reason for its superiority over the other two.
Last, but certainly not least, especially considering it has 778 PS (767 HP) and a massive 1,140 Nm (841 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal, wrapped in a slightly lower weight, is the Tesla Model S Performance.
On paper, the Tesla should demolish its European rivals in almost every single test, except maybe the braking one, yet it only manages to win a single drag race.
