Porsche Cayman GT4 vs. Audi TT RS Drag Race Has a Mind of Its Own

The only thing the Audi TT RS and the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 normally have in common is that they are both sporty coupes made by German carmakers. These two, however, share one more trait: the green body paint.
Other than that, the pair is as different as you know it to be. The Audi gets the usual five-cylinder 2.5-liter turbocharged engine specific to the lower half of the RS range, which means its power output is capped at a very decent 395 hp (400 PS) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of maximum torque available from under 2,000 rpm.
The most important bit about any Audi RS model has to do with its quattro all-wheel-drive system that makes sure as much of that power as possible is turned into motion instead of being transformed into heat via wheelspin. And considering the track is as wet as the ocean, that should come in handy even more so than usual.
Over on the other side of the very shallow concrete-bottom river sits a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. Like all Porsches wearing the GT-something suffix, this Cayman is built primarily for track use, which should mean it's reasonably quick as well. It is, but considering it sends its power to the rear wheels alone, it's at a clear disadvantage under these conditions.
So, here's how the race is going to pan out: the Audi TT RS is going to shoot off the line thanks to its AWD, with the Cayman struggling for grip and traction. Halfway through the race, the Porsche will start closing it, but it will all be too little too late, and the Audi will come out as the winner. Well, if that's what you think will happen, you're right on one account.
We'd say the less you know about cars, the more likely it is your prediction will be closer to reality. That's because, at least in this case, reality makes no sense. The race unfolds exactly the other way around, leaving anyone who watches—as well as the two drivers—scratching their heads. Well, clip your nails before so you don't actually harm your scalp because you'll be doing the same thing five minutes from now.
