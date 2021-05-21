Virtual Grand Teton Takes Jeep Into an Electrified Future Courtesy of a Student

With the annual Drive for Design contest reaching its ninth edition already, we could say that Stellantis North America’s (formerly FCA North America) competition has now become a tradition among students looking to pursue a future career in automotive design. After all, this year’s winner is a returning and improving participant.
The 2021 Drive for Design contest tasked students from across America to create “an electrified Jeep vehicle of the future within a (rather short) 10-week timeframe.” Take into account the fact that all three of the cool designs presented in the gallery above aren’t creations of Stellantis’s own design team (which has professionals hired on hefty payrolls), but stem from the young minds of high schoolers.
As such, we could say that after nine years, the competition has managed to achieve its goal of both educating and encouraging students to pursue their design ideas and perhaps even a full career in the field of automotive design. And, frankly, they easily stand tall next to some of the virtual designs we have seen from official members of the company’s design team, as well as the best pixel masters dwelling on social media.
According to the company, Vincent Piaskowski, a 12th-grade senior student from Michigan, took the win for the 2021 edition. For those following the contest, that's not very surprising as he’s a returning entry that has improved his performance each and every time. As such, he placed third in the 2019 competition and came up second for the 2020 edition.
Now he took the victory laurels with his neat Jeep Grand Teton design, ahead of Rocco Morales (10th grade, Michigan) with the Crazy Horse, and Alex Wang (12th grade, California), who penned the equally interesting Jeep Adversary.
The prize purse includes, among others, some “one-on-one mentoring time with leading designers at the Stellantis Design Studios,” as well as a College for Creative Studies virtual summer design program scholarship.
