2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Races Polaris RZR to 60 MPH, Humiliation Ensues

Not endorsed by the Ford Motor Company or Polaris Industries, the following drag race is humiliating for the galloping horse on the front of the Mustang Mach-E. The question is, why did the e-crossover lose?
For starters, the power-to-weight ratio favors the RZR Pro XP 4 Premium at 0.083 versus 0.070 according to UTV Driver. The dual-motor Mustang Mach-E tips the scales at 4,920 pounds (2,232 kilograms) while the four-seater SxS weighs just 2,185 pounds (991 kilograms) in this spec.
There’s also the matter of tires, namely 19-inch Michelin Primacys and Maxxis Carnivore off-road rubber shoes. The street-going tires developed specifically for low rolling resistance hamper down the performance of the sport utility vehicle, which is all the more disappointing because the synchronous motors provide quasi-instantaneous torque to all four wheels.
At 26 degrees Fahrenheit or -3 degrees Celsius, the RZR Pro XP 4 Premium shoots off the line better. 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 5.1 compared to 6.0 seconds flat, and by the end of the race, the twin-cylinder Polaris appears to be a car length ahead of the Mustang Mach-E.
Capable of approximately 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers per hour) until the rev limiter cuts fuel off, the Polaris can’t hold a candle to the Mustang Mach-E over the quarter-mile or the standing mile. The e-crossover can top 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) as long as you go for the GT performance version, and the GT Performance Edition also happens to be pretty quick to 60 miles per hour. According to Ford, it’s 3.5 seconds quick.
Manufactured in Mexico instead of the United States where the RZR is made, the Mustang Mach-E retails at $42,895 for the base trim level with rear-wheel drive and the smaller of two batteries. Add the federal tax credit and local incentives to the mix, and it’s easy to understand why the Blue Oval has no trouble selling this Escape-based crossover with Mustang styling.
