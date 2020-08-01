Jason Momoa Gives the Polaris RZR a Big Thumbs-Up

What does Jason Momoa do when he’s not riding Harleys, acting and activist work not included? That’s an impossible riddle, because, it turns out, Jason Momoa is never without his trusted Hog.
When Jason Momoa is not riding Harleys, he’s still riding Harleys: as per his most recent Instagram posts, he takes his Hog to the desert, where he gets on SxSs for even more fun. One such SxS (Sport Side-by-Side) is the RZR from Polaris, and it got Momoa’s seal of approval.
Given his experience on the road in a variety of vehicles, we’d reckon that’s a big deal.
“i am so excited to share the journey i have just taken with this tribe of misfits,” the actor writes in the caption. He promises more photos and videos in the coming weeks but, in the meantime, he’s offering a bunch of snaps with the caption “big thanks to the king of @polarisrzr @terry_madden i have never experienced that kind of speed through the terrain we scouted.”
This sounds like Momoa and the gang had a blast, and the photos seem to confirm that. Then again, Momoa is always having fun – when he’s not working, that is. He’s been using this time when Hollywood has pretty much ground to a halt to do more of the stuff that gives him the most pleasure, and that’s taking friends and family out for motorcycle rides.
Or, occasionally, thrill rides in the RZR or dune buggies. Another recent post shows the actor after taking a spin in a dune buggy, caked in mud “like a pig in s**t” and being hosed down by one of his mates. He doesn’t name the maker of the dune buggy, so it’s probably a personal vehicle.
The gallery above includes photos of Momoa’s most recent outings, the one with the RZR and the one in the dune buggy, and they offer an insight into what a rich, famous Harley rider does in his off-time. It's escapism if jealousy doesn't get the best of you.
best scout ever. i am so excited to share the journey i have just taken with this tribe of misfits big thanks to the king of @polarisrzr @terry_madden i have never experienced that kind of speed through the terrain we scouted big love to all my friends and ohana who made this vision come true i will show the film and photos eventually but for now @stockezy @da_bray have it on lock and key. mahalo @reddigitalcinema @jj_tribe @leicacamerausa @leitzcine @harleydavidson photos. @stockezy aloha j