Jason Momoa Gives the Polaris RZR a Big Thumbs-Up

best scout ever. i am so excited to share the journey i have just taken with this tribe of misfits big thanks to the king of @polarisrzr @terry_madden i have never experienced that kind of speed through the terrain we scouted big love to all my friends and ohana who made this vision come true i will show the film and photos eventually but for now @stockezy @da_bray have it on lock and key. mahalo @reddigitalcinema @jj_tribe @leicacamerausa @leitzcine @harleydavidson photos. @stockezy aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 26, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT