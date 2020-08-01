A New Android Auto Version Is Now Available with Big Changes Under the Hood

Famed British Brand Mini Could Function on Level Five Autonomy - Concept

Google has recently released a brand-new version of Android Auto, but just like before, the company hasn’t provided any specifics on what exactly has been improved. 50 photos



First and foremost, Android Auto 5.5, which you can install from the Google Play Store or download the standalone APK



As pointed by reddit user



Then, Android Auto will at one point get support for external displays, and version 5.5 represents the first step in this direction. Again, there are vague specifics available at the moment, but the user who performed the teardown speculates this would allow Android Auto to run on car dashboard displays right behind the wheel for less distraction and everything.



Android Auto will also begin collecting diagnostics data from the car, and this could pave the way for new helpful features, but also for information that would allow Google to resolve certain bugs easier.



And last but not least, the app bar in Android Auto will receive some minor tweaks sooner rather than later, and version 5.5 includes the first lines of codes for this update.



The good news is that an APK teardown provides us with a closer look at the changes coming to Android Auto, and at first glance, the search giant is currently working on some massive improvements.

First and foremost, Android Auto 5.5, which you can install from the Google Play Store or download the standalone APK using this link (keep in mind that the Play Store rollout happens in stages, so the update may not be available right now for some users), includes additional code for composing messages.

As pointed by reddit user shmykelsa, Google wants to update Android Auto with a GUI for composing messages, which most likely means that users will be allowed to create new messages right from their head units. How this is going to work is something that remains to be seen, but version 5.5 continues the search giant's work on this feature.

Then, Android Auto will at one point get support for external displays, and version 5.5 represents the first step in this direction. Again, there are vague specifics available at the moment, but the user who performed the teardown speculates this would allow Android Auto to run on car dashboard displays right behind the wheel for less distraction and everything.

Android Auto will also begin collecting diagnostics data from the car, and this could pave the way for new helpful features, but also for information that would allow Google to resolve certain bugs easier.

And last but not least, the app bar in Android Auto will receive some minor tweaks sooner rather than later, and version 5.5 includes the first lines of codes for this update.

As for any bug fixes that Android Auto 5.5 might include, nothing has been confirmed so far, but you're free to try out the new version on your own to see how the experience is improved on your head unit.