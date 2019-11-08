autoevolution
 

Riding Knuckleheads With Jason Momoa Is Bound to Turn James Corden Into a Man

8 Nov 2019, 14:25 UTC ·
by
Stuff that was never and will never be up for debate: Jason Momoa is the very definition of “man.” Without getting into gender politics here, the actor is most famous for his impressive physique and his love of vintage and custom bikes, particularly Knuckleheads.
9 photos
Jason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manlinessJason Momoa teaches James Corden the art of manliness
Again, stuff that is not up for debate: James Corden is nothing like Jason Momoa. He’s a scaredy-cat who likes singing and driving comfortable cars, who loves to eat and would rather chill than do anything even remotely risky.

If Momoa is the definition of manly, Corden would be the opposite of that – and he’s the first to make that joke in a new segment for his CBS show, in which he gets to spend 2 hours with the Game of Thrones star.

The result is a hilarious bit that sees Corden being introduced to Momoa’s awesome Knuckleheads (a couple of them, only), archery and whips. At the end of the 2-hour playdate, Corden proudly declares that he’d never felt more like a man, feeling as if he “could punch a tiger.” “It's only now I realize I was dead before this moment,” he says. “I'm going to go home and make love to my wife.”

You can see the entire segment in the video below. It starts on the wrong footing, when Momoa shows up at the CBS lot with two of his bikes, of which he talks as if Corden had any clue what a “knuckle” or a “hog” was. After the predictable but still hilarious puns, and dressing up Corden as if he belonged in the YMCA club, he decides riding Momoa’s Knucklehead is not really “his vibe.”

And that’s when Momoa rides in on another spectacular bike, this time a Harley-Davidson he built himself from scratch. Considering it was a project with and for his kids, it’s endearing that he would let Corden ride in the sidecar, but that just goes to show that he really is as people say he is: a very nice, generous man who just happens to look as if he could rip you in two with his bare hands.

With Corden as Momoa’s “sidepiece” (you can always count on Corden to bring the puns!), the two ride away. Safety being a priority, the TV host gets a glittery helmet and a pair of shades right out of Elton John’s closet, while Momoa uses his own helmet.

Here’s Momoa being manly while wearing a Scrunchie on his wrist, and Corden attempting to master the art of manliness himself:

Jason Momoa James Corden Harley Davidson Knucklehead motorcycle lol
