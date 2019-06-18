autoevolution
 

Jason Momoa Builds a Harley-Davidson from Scratch, With and for His Kids

18 Jun 2019, 10:38 UTC ·
by
Jason Momoa, a self-professed Knucklehead, did not grow up with a father figure, but he has made sure his children will never have to live through that.
On Father’s Day, the former “Game of Thrones” star and all-around badass, released a beautiful video showing how he and his 2 kids build together a Harley-Davidson from scratch. The resulting bike will pass on to his son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, while his older daughter, Lola, 11, will get his very first bike, named Mabel.

The new bike has been a dream in the making for 3 decades for the actor, after he found an old and rusty motor in a faraway garage, during one of his first rides. He fell in love with it and bought it on a whim, thinking one day he will have enough knowledge to repair it and put it to use.

That time kept getting postponed, he explains in the video, which you will also find at the bottom of the page. Recently, with help from Harley-Davidson and collaborator Jeremiah, he set to work, while his 2 kids watched and learned.

“I saved an old rusty motor to build a bike one day, and it’s taken three decades to fulfill the dream. Over the years the dream evolved and now all I wanted was to build a bike with my children, to give them the same experience I had as a child, to give them the wind, and the freedom of the ride,” Momoa explains.

“A broken motor inspired a dream, and taught me it’s better to share those moments with my babies, the moment where the wild stomped in,” he adds.

Speaking to People Magazine, Momoa reveals he wanted the experience to bring him and the kids closer, so they could enjoy what he never had: the guidance and love of a father. He also admits that wife Lisa Bonet would have never allowed him to take the kids on a bike if it didn’t have a sidecar, so he knew he simply had to build one for them.

