F-150 Raptor Owner Parks It Next to 2021 Bronco, Has Wildtrak Order on the Way

Well, seeing both idling in the parking lot is enticing, but we reckon the Raptor owner was better off placing the F-150 next to the other 4-Door, a silver Badlands edition (either a Cactus Gray or an Iconic Silver, only Ford really knows for sure). That’s because the latter is much closer to a Wildtrak, at least in terms of pricing ($44,590 vs. $49,475), compared to a Base Bronco 4 Door, which kicks off at just $33,200. It’s not that out of the ordinary to find a 2021 Ford Bronco out and about on the streets or trails of America, even though first deliveries still haven’t kicked off just yet. The Blue Oval does have enough examples of the reinvented sixth generation to showcase here and there, just to keep the fans enticed.No worries about that, and we advise the automaker to find new ways of keeping them at peace because many of them are close or past the boiling point in terms of delay-related patience. Now, everyone has to make do with anything that’s available at hand. Take this bronco6g.com forum user going by the funny username of slocobra03, for example, as he took the online portal by storm to happily report his first close encounter of the 2021 Bronco kind.Better yet, he saw not one but two examples (reportedly with manufacturer plates) of the 4-Door variety, and because the Antimatter Blue unit (apparently a Base, but the debate among the fans is still open) had the parking space next to it available, an opportunity arose for a quick and direct size comparison An interesting one, for the record, because the spotter actually owns a 2014 Ford F-150 Raptor. And he probably had good reason to see how the Raptor compares to the blue Bronco since he’s apparently a reservation holder for a cool new 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak.Well, seeing both idling in the parking lot is enticing, but we reckon the Raptor owner was better off placing the F-150 next to the other 4-Door, a silver Badlands edition (either a Cactus Gray or an Iconic Silver, only Ford really knows for sure). That’s because the latter is much closer to a Wildtrak, at least in terms of pricing ($44,590 vs. $49,475), compared to a Base Bronco 4 Door, which kicks off at just $33,200.