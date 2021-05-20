2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Nostalgic Performance Treatment in SVT Rendering

When discussing a rendering showcasing an aftermarket-touched incarnation of the brand-spanking new 2022 F-150 Lightning earlier today, we wondered if the otherwise uber-promising newcomer can justify the final part of its badge. And we are now back with another pixel work, which brings the electric pickup closer to what the Lighting moniker used to mean.
Introduced for the 1993 model year, the original F-150 SVT Lightning, with its 240-hp 5.8L V8, made for a sweet road-oriented performance truck. However, the model most gearheads dream of when the nameplate is mentioned is the 1999-2004MY successor, which came with a supercharged 5.4L V8 producing up to 380 ponies.
With trucks constantly growing larger, the Blue Oval subsequently abandoned the idea of a hot rod with a bed, switching to the off-roading monster that is the Raptor, which stood in a segment of its own for over a decade.
These days, the SVT performance arm is no more, but the Ford Performance division could easily handle the task of reviving the said asphalt warrior. Alas, things aren't that simple in the real world.
Following popular demand and the RAM TRX provocation, Ford Performance is bringing the eight-cylinder recipe back to the Raptor for the 2022 R model. But when it comes to the EV model discussed here, the carmaker had other priorities.
The F-150 has been America's best-selling truck for 44 years and counting, so Ford had to focus on the assets that keep that title in the cabinet. And, if we judge by the $40,000 starting price and the solid specs (for one, dual motor-delivered AWD is the only way to go), that task was well covered.
As such, we'll leave it to the custom world to bring back the Lightning aroma we used to know. For now, this means a pixel effort, which comes from digital artist Marouane Bembli (a.k.a. TheSketchMonkey).
The Florida-based pixel master decided to Photo-cut into the SuperCrew form of the battery-powered truck, although the result sits closer to the SuperCab configuration than the Regular Cab that used to define the original SVT Lightning—hey, we'll take the two-door design and never look back.
The real deal certainly doesn't lack wheel options (think 18-, 20- and 22-inch units), but the shoes seen here, with the fat-section tires, are a better fit for the job at hand.
Then there's the front bumper transformation, catering to the needs of those who wish to take the vehicle to triple-digit speeds. As always, Marouane shares the digital makeover with us via a YouTube clip, so you can trance the steps he made in this nostalgic journey.
