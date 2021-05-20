2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Nostalgic Performance Treatment in SVT Rendering

More on this:

1 1972 Ford Mustang Sprint Shows a Behind for the Ages

2 F-150 Raptor Owner Parks It Next to 2021 Bronco, Has Wildtrak Order on the Way

3 Hurry Up and You Could Snatch This 1968 Ford Mustang Project Car for Just $8,500

4 This 1-of-37 2015 Shelby GT350R Was Owned by a Las Vegas Raider, Up for Grabs

5 Ford F-150 Lightning Drag Races 2021 F-150 Powerboost, Door-to-Door Battle Lit