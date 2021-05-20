Here’s Everything We Know About the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning’s Available Trims

After months of teasers, Ford finally revealed the revolutionary battery-powered F-150 Lightning. For the first time in the model's history, America’s best-selling pickup truck will come with an all-electric powertrain, and there will be four trims to choose from. Let’s break down each one and see what they have to offer.
In recent years, the automotive industry has had its foot down on the accelerator when it comes to all-electric propulsion. Newcomers Tesla brought EVs into the mainstream, and virtually all other established carmakers have followed.
Ford seemed to lag behind, having failed to make an impact with early models like the Focus Electric, but it finally broke ground this year with the Mustang Mach-E. Now that it has the right technology to compete on the EV market, the company is giving an all-electric makeover to the most popular model in its lineup, the F-150.
The truck will be available in a single body configuration, the popular SuperCrew cab paired with a 5.5-foot (1.67-meter) bed, and customers will be able to choose from four distinct trim levels. Before we delve into the details, keep in mind that the prices in this article do not include a destination charge (which hasn’t been revealed yet), additional taxes, or potential incentives.Base
We don’t have many details about this yet-unnamed entry-level trim, as Ford plans to release more information in the coming months. We do know that the commercial-oriented model will start at $39,974. Considering that it will probably qualify for the $7,500 tax credit, this makes the base Lightning cheaper than a standard F-150 XL with the same cab and bed configurations. XLT
AWD powertrain offering. It comprises a dual-motor setup and a standard-range battery pack that aims to provide 230 miles (370 km) of EPA-estimated range. In terms of power, Ford expects it to generate 426 hp and an astonishing 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque.
Exterior goodies include 18-inch alloy wheels, extended running boards with enhanced lightning, LED headlights and taillights, and a power frunk that has a volume of 14 cubic feet (396.5 liters) and can hold up to 400 pounds (181 kg).
Inside, the cloth-upholstered seats are eight-way power-adjustable in the front, and the driver gets power lumbar support. A 12-inch digital cluster sits behind the steering wheel, and a new infotainment screen of the same size is fitted on the dash. It runs on Ford’s SYNC 4 system and offers navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, or a 360-degree camera as standard.
kW Pro Power Onboard system that can power various appliances through the six available 120-volt outlets.
When it comes to safety, features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam headlights are also standard.
Customers can upgrade the truck to the long-range battery pack, increasing power to an estimated 563 hp while the torque value remains unchanged. Obviously, that also increases the EPA-estimated range to around 300 miles (483 km).
Additional options include heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, power running boards, Ford’s CoPilot 360 Assist, or the advanced BlueCruise hands-free driving system 2.0. A 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard version that adds a 240-volt outlet in the bed is optional, as is the Trailer Tow Package that raises towing capacity to 10,000 pounds (4,536-kg). Lariat
The cabin gets heated and ventilated leather-trimmed seats with 10-way power adjustments in the front, a big 15-inch infotainment screen powered by Ford’s Sync 4A, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with eight speakers and a subwoofer. Moreover, the 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard system is standard.
All the safety features of the XLT also come with this model, as is the case with most of the optional extras. The only two differences are the availability of a twin-panel moonroof and a function that allows owners to use their phones as a key.
Unfortunately, Ford hasn’t revealed the price for the Lariat yet, but we expect it to start at around $60,000. Platinum
As expected, the interior is the most luxurious of the lineup. Although the Max Recline Seats are optional, the standard versions are fully covered in leather, heated, ventilated, and capable of giving occupants a massage. Additionally, the Bang & Olufsen sound system has ten more speakers.
With the F-150 Lightning, Ford has come a long way from the Ranger EV it experimented with mode than two decades ago. It’s a capable and versatile truck that takes the legendary nameplate to a whole new era.
The price range and available trims should make it highly appealing for a broad customer base. It’s set to arrive in dealerships next spring, and we expect it to be a huge sales success.
Ford seemed to lag behind, having failed to make an impact with early models like the Focus Electric, but it finally broke ground this year with the Mustang Mach-E. Now that it has the right technology to compete on the EV market, the company is giving an all-electric makeover to the most popular model in its lineup, the F-150.
The truck will be available in a single body configuration, the popular SuperCrew cab paired with a 5.5-foot (1.67-meter) bed, and customers will be able to choose from four distinct trim levels. Before we delve into the details, keep in mind that the prices in this article do not include a destination charge (which hasn’t been revealed yet), additional taxes, or potential incentives.Base
We don’t have many details about this yet-unnamed entry-level trim, as Ford plans to release more information in the coming months. We do know that the commercial-oriented model will start at $39,974. Considering that it will probably qualify for the $7,500 tax credit, this makes the base Lightning cheaper than a standard F-150 XL with the same cab and bed configurations. XLT
AWD powertrain offering. It comprises a dual-motor setup and a standard-range battery pack that aims to provide 230 miles (370 km) of EPA-estimated range. In terms of power, Ford expects it to generate 426 hp and an astonishing 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque.
Exterior goodies include 18-inch alloy wheels, extended running boards with enhanced lightning, LED headlights and taillights, and a power frunk that has a volume of 14 cubic feet (396.5 liters) and can hold up to 400 pounds (181 kg).
Inside, the cloth-upholstered seats are eight-way power-adjustable in the front, and the driver gets power lumbar support. A 12-inch digital cluster sits behind the steering wheel, and a new infotainment screen of the same size is fitted on the dash. It runs on Ford’s SYNC 4 system and offers navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, or a 360-degree camera as standard.
kW Pro Power Onboard system that can power various appliances through the six available 120-volt outlets.
When it comes to safety, features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam headlights are also standard.
Customers can upgrade the truck to the long-range battery pack, increasing power to an estimated 563 hp while the torque value remains unchanged. Obviously, that also increases the EPA-estimated range to around 300 miles (483 km).
Additional options include heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, power running boards, Ford’s CoPilot 360 Assist, or the advanced BlueCruise hands-free driving system 2.0. A 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard version that adds a 240-volt outlet in the bed is optional, as is the Trailer Tow Package that raises towing capacity to 10,000 pounds (4,536-kg). Lariat
The cabin gets heated and ventilated leather-trimmed seats with 10-way power adjustments in the front, a big 15-inch infotainment screen powered by Ford’s Sync 4A, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with eight speakers and a subwoofer. Moreover, the 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard system is standard.
All the safety features of the XLT also come with this model, as is the case with most of the optional extras. The only two differences are the availability of a twin-panel moonroof and a function that allows owners to use their phones as a key.
Unfortunately, Ford hasn’t revealed the price for the Lariat yet, but we expect it to start at around $60,000. Platinum
As expected, the interior is the most luxurious of the lineup. Although the Max Recline Seats are optional, the standard versions are fully covered in leather, heated, ventilated, and capable of giving occupants a massage. Additionally, the Bang & Olufsen sound system has ten more speakers.
With the F-150 Lightning, Ford has come a long way from the Ranger EV it experimented with mode than two decades ago. It’s a capable and versatile truck that takes the legendary nameplate to a whole new era.
The price range and available trims should make it highly appealing for a broad customer base. It’s set to arrive in dealerships next spring, and we expect it to be a huge sales success.