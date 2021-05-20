Moon Might Get Its Own Satellite-Based Communication and Navigation Services

Humanity is going back to the Moon this decade, and this time it will go there with a clear purpose in mind, far greater than the one of its previous adventure trips: humans are making their first steps toward the colonization of another celestial body. And such an endeavor comes with a whole set of challenges in tow.
Work on the future of the new Moon exploration program, spearheaded by the American Artemis, is progressing on multiple fronts. Some are working of the rocket and spaceship that will get astronauts safely to the Moon and back, others are designing the upcoming lunar orbital station, and a bunch of others are trying to wrap their heads around the surface habitats that will be needed, and all the other systems humans will rely on to survive.
One crazy idea comes from Europe, where the local space agency announced the start of the so-called Moonlight Initiative. That would be an effort to bring a number of companies together to create a constellation of telecommunications and navigation satellites spinning around the Moon, thus creating a system separated from that of Earth.
Having such a network in place over there comes with serious advantages. The first one would be that spaceships going to the Moon could be spared the use of on board comms systems, thus freeing up space for other instruments or cargo.
Then, Earth would no longer be hindered by line of sight communication with the crews and hardware on the Moon. Having local satellites would mean the signal could be relayed in such a way as to allow missions on the far side of the Moon, or remote operation of rovers and other pieces of hardware on the ground.
ESA said it will fund two consortia of companies to come up the definitions needed for the project. The agency is also currently analyzing upcoming lunar missions to see if it can use them for the Moonlight Initiative.
