Jeff Bezos Is Upset About NASA Lunar Lander Deal, Elon Musk Is Childish

Earlier this month, NASA announced that the Artemis Lunar lander, which will take Americans to the Moon again in 2024, will be built by SpaceX and will be based on Starship. Jeff Bezos, who was also in the running with his Blue Origin, is none too happy about the choice.
In fact, he’s so upset about it that he’s contesting it. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics were all in the running for the contract, estimated at $2.89 billion. Initially, NASA said it would pick two companies to work together on the Lunar lander, but then settled for just one due to to limited funding from Congress. That company will be SpaceX.
Blue Origin did not get a fair chance, the company says in a 175-page protest filed with Government Accountability Office (GAO), The Verge reports. According to the document, NASA changed the rules at the last moment, misjudged several parts of Blue Origin’s proposal, and consequently made a “high risk” decision.
“NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute,” Blue Origin says in a statement to the media outlet. “Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America’s return to the Moon. Because of that, we’ve filed a protest with the GAO.”
NASA would not immediately comment on the filing, but Elon Musk did in his usual way, on Twitter, with childish / irreverent humor. “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol,” he wrote, hinting at how Blue Origin is yet to send a rocket to space. He also posted a modified photo of Bezos at the Blue Origin Lunar lander presentation, replacing the word “origin” on the concept with “balls.” As one of Musk’s supporters is here to remind you (see the photo above), he’ a fan of this joke.
On a less immature note, the Artemis mission, which SpaceX will help carry out by building the lander based on the existing Starship rocket, will also put the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon.
April 27, 2021