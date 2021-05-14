2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Races Mild-Hybrid, Diesel Trucks for 0-60 Bragging Rights

If you’re in the market for a very economical light-duty pickup that doesn’t feel underwhelming on the highway, Ford has got you covered with the F-150 PowerBoost. Essentially the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 powerplant with an electric motor housed within the 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck also happens to be pretty quick.
The Fast Lane has pitted it against the Ram 1500 HEMI eTorque mild-hybrid workhorse and two heavy-duty trucks, and obviously enough, the Blue Oval is the quickest of the lot. Part of the reason for this performance comes in the guise of the electric motor, which boasts near-instant torque.
Including the combustion engine, Ford quotes 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm), thus matching the 7.3-liter Godzilla’s horsepower rating. The Super Duty F-250 Tremor with the big-block V8 cranks out 475 pound-feet (644 Nm), which is pretty good for a non-assisted engine with natural aspiration and good ol’ pushrods instead of double-overhead cams.
The HEMI with the eTorque system, by comparison, makes do with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) while the 2500 with the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel mill belts out 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm). That said, let’s talk about the straight-line results.
TFL first ran the F-250 against the 2500, and obviously enough, the Cummins-powered truck won this round. The F-150 vs. 1500 race concluded in the PowerBoost engine option’s favor, and last time out, the F-150 pulled away from the 2500 like nobody’s business. Unfortunately, The Fast Lane didn’t mention the elapsed times or trap speeds for these runs.
The only piece of information we have been presented is the zero-to-60 performance. The list starts with 6.51 seconds for the PowerBoost and continues with 8.32 seconds for the Cummins turbo diesel, 9.06 seconds for the mild-hybrid HEMI, and 9.4 seconds for the no-nonsense Godzilla.
Including the combustion engine, Ford quotes 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm), thus matching the 7.3-liter Godzilla’s horsepower rating. The Super Duty F-250 Tremor with the big-block V8 cranks out 475 pound-feet (644 Nm), which is pretty good for a non-assisted engine with natural aspiration and good ol’ pushrods instead of double-overhead cams.
The HEMI with the eTorque system, by comparison, makes do with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) while the 2500 with the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel mill belts out 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm). That said, let’s talk about the straight-line results.
TFL first ran the F-250 against the 2500, and obviously enough, the Cummins-powered truck won this round. The F-150 vs. 1500 race concluded in the PowerBoost engine option’s favor, and last time out, the F-150 pulled away from the 2500 like nobody’s business. Unfortunately, The Fast Lane didn’t mention the elapsed times or trap speeds for these runs.
The only piece of information we have been presented is the zero-to-60 performance. The list starts with 6.51 seconds for the PowerBoost and continues with 8.32 seconds for the Cummins turbo diesel, 9.06 seconds for the mild-hybrid HEMI, and 9.4 seconds for the no-nonsense Godzilla.