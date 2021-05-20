China Proves It Landed a Rover on Mars with Photos Taken in Utopia Planitia

All-Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lands With 300-Mile Range, Sub-$40k MSRP

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is officialy here, and we can fully understand the enthusiasm recently shown by President Biden , as he already drove it on the 18th of May during his visit to Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. 32 photos



Of course, these figures are impressive nowadays, yet they are normal if regarded from the perspective of the future. And we are not talking about a “peak torque” for a certain engine speed regime, the already mentioned 775 lb-ft (highest torque of any F-150 ever) is available quasi-instantaneously, as soon as you start pressing the (not anymore) gas pedal. So, is the F-150 Lighting really



The 4x4 is built-in thanks to the dual in-board motors configuration. Also, the F-150 Lightning has a high-strength, military-grade aluminum alloy body and a new independent rear suspension delivering appreciable ride comfort. Its completely new frame uses the strongest steel ever put in an F-150 chassis.



There are some figures to confirm it: this truck can take a maximum 2,000-pound (907 kg) payload and has an up to 10,000-pound (4,536-kg) towing capacity. Here's something the numbers can’t express: a quiet and smooth driving experience, new capabilities of the technical platform, and the ability to power your entire home during an outage.



The technical platform brings also a next-generation lithium-ion battery. The F-150 Lightning offers two options: a standard-range battery targeting 230 miles (370 km) of EPA-estimated range and an extended-range battery targeting 300 miles (483 km) of EPA-estimated range. On a 150- kilowatt DC fast charger, the extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles (87 km) of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15% to 80% percent in about 41 minutes.



The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning's starting price will be on par with today’s similarly configured F-150 trucks, and the range will include three trim levels: Platinum, Lariat and XLT.



Available on the F-150 Lightning in Lariat and Platinum trim will be the SYNC 4A advanced interface, supported by a 15.5-inch touch screen and designed to adapt to driver behavior. SYNC 4A employs voice control, cloud-connected navigation and wireless access to your favorite services: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated Amazon Alexa, and SYNC AppLink apps.



The comprehensive array of connected features improving over time via over-the-air software updates is never seen before in a truck, according to Ford. Among those, the FordPass app provides seamless access to charging stations and remote vehicle controls, BlueCruise (part of the available Ford Co-Pilot360 technology) provides hands-free driving on the highway, while enhanced Pro Power Onboard can power job sites or campsites.



