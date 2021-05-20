5 The 2022 Toyota Tundra Has 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor-Like Marker Lights Up Front

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Digitally Stanced, Sits on Badass Rotiform Wheels

The aftermarket is eager to build on the uber-promising platform that is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning . However, since Ford has just released the all-electric pickup, all custom truck enthusiasts can do for now is enjoy a rendering, and we've brought you just that. 4 photos



Sure, that brings good news in terms of EV adoption, but since we're talking about one of the segments where traditional customers are a dominant force, Ford offers the all-plug model alongside internal combustion versions.



The $40,000 starting price allows the new Lightning to undercut all its current competitors (emphasis on



Of course, that pocket-protecting tag covers the entry-level work truck, but if you start ticking all those boxes and go for the high-end Platinum trim, the price climbs to $90,000.



And while we're sure that customizers will use all sorts of configurations in their effort to turn these full-size EVs into attention magnets, the pixel portrait sitting before us makes for a simple proposal. It's the kind we've



For starters, digital artist Abimelec Arellano (a.k.a. abimelecdesign) has brought the vehicle closer to the ground, even though it's not clear if we're dealing with lowering springs or air suspension. Note that while the rear motor required the Lightning to become the first F-150 with independent rear suspension, the factory doesn't offer air springs—by the way, there's no tri-motor spec available.



You can configure the truck with aero-design wheels that emphasize its electric nature while coming in 18-, 20- and 22-inch sizes. However, the example portrayed here rides on custom units, featuring Rotiform JDR shoes that sport a multi-spoke design and a concave profile.



We'll end with a performance number refresher. Thus, if you go for the standard battery, you get 426 hp and 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) with a range of 230 miles (370 km), while the extended battery brings those numbers to 563 hp, 775 lb-ft, and 300 miles (483 km). And the latter setup brings a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 4.4 seconds. But does this justify converting the Lightning badge, which has defined two generations of road-biased performance trucks? Now that's a more complicated question.



