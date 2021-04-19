GM to Build New $2.3 Billion Ultium Battery Plant in Tennessee

Now that it boarded the electric vehicle train, American carmaker GM seems not only to enjoy the ride but also not willing to let it end. Proof of that is the latest announcement made over the weekend.
At the core of the carmaker’s electrification strategy lies not some line of new platforms but the mighty Ultium battery. The technology was previewed about a year ago as the result of a collaboration with LG Chem, and it is envisioned as the thing the carmaker needed to get the EV plane off the ground.
GM and LG even set up a joint venture to handle battery production. Called Ultium Cells, it already is hard at work putting together a production facility in Ohio, and now comes an announcement about a second plant in Tennessee.
GM broke the news over the weekend, saying the facility will be erected in Spring Hill, covering 2.8 million square feet. Ultium Cells is building the factory on land GM kind of leased itself and will cost over $2.3 billion. The location should be operational at the end of 2023, and it will supply GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant.
“This partnership with General Motors will transform Tennessee into another key location for electric vehicle and battery production. It will allow us to build solid and stable U.S-based supply chains that enable everything from research, product development and production to the procurement of raw components,” said in a statement LG Energy CEO Jonghyun Kim.
As per the details provided when the Ultium batteries were introduced, the hardware will support Level 2 and DC charging and will feed power to in-house developed electric motors.
In the GMC Hummer, for instance, the 24-module Ultium battery pack backs a three-motor setup capable of developing 1,000 horsepower. The range the big GM machine can achieve with the battery is estimated at 350 miles (563 km).
