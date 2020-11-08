GM Readies Job Applications Website as It Seeks 1,100-Strong Ultium Workforce

In March this year, American carmaker GM pulled the wraps off the Ultium. That’s the name of a battery technology the carmaker plans to deploy in the future on its electric (and electrified) vehicles, starting with the stunning (and very expensive) GMC Hummer.
The Ultium battery tech is developed by GM together with LG Chem, and to better handle the task a joint venture was created: Ultium Cells LLC. The company is currently in the process of building a 3 million-square-foot facility in Lordstown, Ohio. And even if the plant is not yet ready, Ultium Cells announced it opened the job applications website as it seeks to create its team.
Some 1,100 people are needed in the immediate future. The positions Ultium is hiring for range from purchasing analyst to production engineer, and more will be added as they become available.
“We are excited to share our vision of an all-electric future as we begin adding members to our highly-technical battery cell manufacturing team,” said Thomas Gallagher, plant director, Ultium Cells LLC.
“This facility will lead us into a new era of manufacturing and sustainability as we push toward a zero-emissions future. We are very grateful for the Lordstown community’s continued support.”
The Ultium battery developed by GM can support either vertical or horizontal stacking of the pouch-style cells, and that adaptability should make it suitable for various types of cars. It can store between 50 and 200 kWh of electricity, with the upper limit translating into a range of some 400 miles (643 km).
The technology can support Level 2 and DC charging, and most of them will come as 400-volt packs (800-volts on the Hummer) that can be charged from 200 kW fast-charging stations. On the Hummer, the battery is capable of charging from 350 kW stations.
When it announced the Ultium, GM said it plans 19 different battery and drive unit configurations for the cars of the group.
