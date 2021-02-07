GM Pumping $75 Million in Plant That Makes 10-Speed Automatic Transmissions

Over the past few years, American behemoth GM seems to have found the way to dreams about a glorious future again. It has constantly been pumping money in its manufacturing facilities and, at times, even in new products, and it seems it will not be stopping anytime soon.
The last development on this front was announced this weekend. According to GM, the next target for an investment is the Toledo, Ohio facility where it makes the 10-speed automatic transmission used in high profile vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.
The carmaker said it would be pumping a total of $75 million there, as a means to increase the plant’s capacity for production. The decision comes in effect “immediately,” GM said.
“Through this investment, we continue to take steps to strengthen our current core business and build on our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” said in a statement Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations.
“We appreciate the GM Toledo team’s commitment to build world-class products for our customers and this investment recognizes their efforts.”
GM has several big operations in Ohio, a state that has been the recipient of serious investments from the carmaker. $3.3 billion were spent here since 2009, going into a number of plants, including a new battery cell manufacturing created together with LG Chem to support its future plans for electrification.
It even got itself involved with Lordstown Motors by pumping $75 million in buying the former Lordstown Assembly plant and production equipment, and working for the launch of the Endurance pickup.
As for the facility in Toledo, it has been around since 1916. It presently assembles, aside from the 10-speed transmission mentioned above, six-speed, eight-speed and nine-speed hardware that is extensively used throughout the range of vehicles it makes, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.
