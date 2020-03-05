GM Details Ultium Battery That Would Drive All Others Into the Ground

The battle in the electric car segment will soon heat up as we approach the 2025 deadline promised by the majority of carmaker to become the turning point for the industry. Now that EVs as a whole have stabilized as desirable products, we’re going to start seeing increasingly intense battles raging on the battery and motors front.
Earlier this week we learned about a British effort to create the world’s most power dense electric motor, one that could crank out a stunning 27 hp per kg. And now, we get word of GM working on a battery that should revolutionize the industry.
Called Ultium, the battery can support either vertical or horizontal stacking of the pouch-style cells, and that adaptability should make it suitable for various types of cars. Depending on the size, it can store between 50 and 200 kWh of electricity, with the upper limit translating into a range of some 400 miles (643 km), which is presently at the top of EV capabilities.
Each new Ultium battery will support Level 2 and DC charging, and most of them will come as 400-volt packs that can be charged from 200 kW fast-charging stations. There will be a truck-based battery that will probably be deployed on the GMC Hummer EV, and this one comes with 800-volt and 350 kW fast-charging capability.
The battery will feed power to in-house developed motors that will be fitted on GM cars to the front, rear, or both axles. In some cases, the battery-motor combos should allow acceleration times (to 60 mph) of about 3 seconds.
What’s more, GM says the new batteries, made together with LG Chem, will be cheaper than existing options, and can be fitted on any vehicle from cars to commercial vehicles.
The company plans 19 different battery and drive unit configurations to be launched in the first stages of the rollout initially. This year alone we’ll have EV unveilings from Chevrolet (new version of the Bolt), Cadillac (a never-before mentioned Lyriq luxury SUV), GMC (Hummer) and Buick.
“Thousands of GM scientists, engineers and designers are working to execute an historic reinvention of the company,” said in a statement GM President Mark Reuss. “They are on the cusp of delivering a profitable EV business that can satisfy millions of customers.”
Called Ultium, the battery can support either vertical or horizontal stacking of the pouch-style cells, and that adaptability should make it suitable for various types of cars. Depending on the size, it can store between 50 and 200 kWh of electricity, with the upper limit translating into a range of some 400 miles (643 km), which is presently at the top of EV capabilities.
Each new Ultium battery will support Level 2 and DC charging, and most of them will come as 400-volt packs that can be charged from 200 kW fast-charging stations. There will be a truck-based battery that will probably be deployed on the GMC Hummer EV, and this one comes with 800-volt and 350 kW fast-charging capability.
The battery will feed power to in-house developed motors that will be fitted on GM cars to the front, rear, or both axles. In some cases, the battery-motor combos should allow acceleration times (to 60 mph) of about 3 seconds.
What’s more, GM says the new batteries, made together with LG Chem, will be cheaper than existing options, and can be fitted on any vehicle from cars to commercial vehicles.
The company plans 19 different battery and drive unit configurations to be launched in the first stages of the rollout initially. This year alone we’ll have EV unveilings from Chevrolet (new version of the Bolt), Cadillac (a never-before mentioned Lyriq luxury SUV), GMC (Hummer) and Buick.
“Thousands of GM scientists, engineers and designers are working to execute an historic reinvention of the company,” said in a statement GM President Mark Reuss. “They are on the cusp of delivering a profitable EV business that can satisfy millions of customers.”