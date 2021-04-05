GMC Hummer EV SUV Has the Winter of 2023-2024 Covered, Becomes a Power Station

5 Fancy a GMC Hummer EV With Even More Space Inside or Better Off-Road Chops?





Although pricing credentials might suggest otherwise, the 2024 GMC Hummer(what a long name!) doesn’t necessarily go for the ultimate bling. Instead, it tries to be as practical as possible, perhaps taking inspiration from Ford’s hybrid F-150 and its saves for the 2021-2022 winter season owed to the Pro Power Onboard mobile generator.GMC just presented the 2024 Hummer EV SUV, and its $105,595 Edition 1 special series has already been spoken for. It’s not necessarily because it’s more affordable than its 2022 Hummer EV truck sibling ($112,595), General Motors probably thinks. Instead, the company would like to have us mesmerized by the huge list of features.By the way, don’t be surprised about this zero-emissions SUV coming sometime in 2023 if all things go according to plan. After all, Volkswagen has unveiled a while back something called Project Trinity , and that EV isn’t coming until 2026...Putting that aside, we think that people booked the Hummer EV SUV mostly because it bundles up quite a lot inside the great-looking hulking package. It’s still positively huge, and that bodes well for bling aficionados, but it also offers a lot. Basically, just about every nifty feature (Crab Walk, Super Cruise, Infinity Roof, Unreal Engine-powered cockpit , etc.) seen on the truck is also on the SUV.Sure, one will only have up to 830 hp instead of 1,000 ponies, but GMC makes up for that with something that proved its worth during the harsh winter months that have just passed. “GMC’s Hummer EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, (and) new features debuting on the SUV reinforce its role as a tactical tool in almost any situation,” explains Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer of the Hummer EV project.Basically, we’re talking about the newly introduced trail mapping (via the updated myGMC app) and the Power Station generator feature that allows anyone to extract up to 3from the vehicle. Thus, the SUV can power up lots of accessories, making it the perfect companion for an overlanding adventure or a potential lifesaver in case of an emergency In case you want to really get technical, this newly added system has “19.2kW AC charging, generator functionality (120v/25A/3kW) and ability to charge other EVs (240v/25A/6kW).”

