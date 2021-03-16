GMC Wraps Extreme Winter Testing, Hummer EV Celebrates With Snowy Powerslides

General Motors is ready to double up its zero-emission Hummer EV series with the introduction of the SUV version on April 3rd. In the meantime, it also diligently takes care of the final touches needed before the pickup sibling can go into production. For now, we’re teased to the completion of the extreme winter testing program.
As always, before any vehicle reaches customer driveways, carmakers need to perform rigorous validation procedures in various conditions. Fortunately, with winter giving America quite a lot of snow this season, the GMC Hummer EV didn’t need to stray too far away from home. GMC engineers conducted extreme winter testing in the northern part of the Michigan state (close to the City of Sault Sainte Marie).
Naturally, that presented the opportunity for GMC to constantly bring us various updates of how things were going on. Because we’re living in the internet age, they were all wrapped in eye candy—first in the form of powdered donuts, then accompanied by the news of the SUV sibling's exact reveal date.
Now it’s time for GMC to wrap up the snowy exhibitions with an interesting conclusion; it simply claims that “winter didn’t stand a chance” when faced with the 2022 Hummer EV pickup truck. Just to make sure we trust the folks from GMC on the matter, the pre-production prototype also took its time to perform a few powerslides on the closed course.
It’s always interesting to see the hulking battery-powered truck act as if there’s hot hatchback DNA flowing through the electrical wiring. Still, we all know these zero-emission models can easily become a little more than it meets the eyes.
By the way, once the shenanigans are over, GMC also teases us with the next chapter of the test and validation schedule, which is pompously named “desert domination.” Should we expect GMC to poke its competition with interesting happenings, considering that some of the most popular trucks of the year (a.k.a. the Ram TRX and all-new F-150 Raptor) see themselves at home in such environments?
