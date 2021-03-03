Virtual 2021 GMC Yukon Two-Door Looks Even Better Than Chevy Tahoe Counterpart

The Jeep Wrangler's incredible popularity and the reinvented Ford Bronco's rising stardom show how much people still love fairly compact two-door SUVs that double both as fastidious rock crawlers and open-top leisure vehicles. So, why on earth isn’t General Motors joining the party?
One possible answer might have to do with their decision to become carbon neutral in the near future, just like many other automakers. But that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of a world where the old-fashioned Chevy K5 Blazer and GMC Jimmy did get their own proper revival.
Better yet, we have virtual artists that like to make these fantasies a pixelated reality. Just recently, we saw the folks over at Kolesa propose a two-door reinterpretation of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and we found it a spot-on tribute for the K5 Blazer.
Now it’s time for another swing at the missed opportunity from GM with an arguably better-looking two-door GMC Yukon to bring back long lost memories of the GMC Jimmy. Of course, this rendering also based on the GMT T1XX generation of the nameplate and shares many similarities with the virtual 2-door Tahoe.
We have no idea if the off-road focused AT4 trim, the seaside background (making us long for bright sunny summer days even more), or the slightly tacky reinterpretation of a classic feature (the dual-tone paint job) are to blame, but we like this even better than Kolesa’s mostly white reinterpretation of the Tahoe.
Even better, this homage to the classic GMC Jimmy (the split rear window isn’t missing, of course) chops off much of the wheelbase of the current GMC Yukon to morph into a nimbler two-door version that would certainly feel at home outside of paved roads.
As such, the aftermarket beadlock wheels, chunky tires, and beefier brakes (with red calipers) also feel right at home in this rendering. Now, if only GM would give us satisfaction and bring out something that could go toe to toe with the Wrangler and Bronco.
