GMC Hummer EV SUV Coming April 3rd, Now Watch the Pickup Driving Diagonally

General Motors resurrected Hummer under the GMC brand last year as an off-road electric pickup. One of its highlights is the Crab Walk system, which combines hardware and software to enable diagonal driving.
Think of Crab Walk as the next evolution of four-wheel steering. The rear wheels can turn 10 degrees in either direction at low speed, helping the Hummer in tight situations on the trail. Two underbody cameras with integrated washers display what you can’t see from behind the steering wheel. By the way, this fellow boasts the turning radius of a Model 3.
Published today on the automaker’s YouTube channel, the following video is accompanied by a press release that confirms the GMC Hummer EV SUV's reveal date. Ignoring the mouthful from that plethora of acronyms, the passenger-oriented body style is scheduled to launch on April 3rd.
“Reservations will open for customers on that same date,” said the truck- and utility vehicle-making brand, which leads us to believe that a limited edition will be available in the first year of production. For reference, the Edition 1 pickup sold out in 10 minutes despite its $112,595 price.
Speaking of the Hummer EV with a short bed instead of third-row seats, the sport utility supertruck will be revealed in series-production form this fall for the 2022 model year. Previously known as Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, Factory ZERO is where both versions will be made.
Back in October 2020, GM announced an investment of $2.2 billion to retool, upgrade, and rebrand the facility, which is absolutely massive when you think about it. As a matter of fact, that ludicrous sum of money is dubbed “the single largest investment in a plant in General Motors history.”
On an ending note, you’ll have to wait a long time for the GMC Hummer EV to go down in price. The 3X trim level starts from $99,995 and goes live in the fall of 2022, the 2X launches in the spring of 2024 from $89,995, and the entry-level EV2 enters production in the spring of 2024 from $79,995.
