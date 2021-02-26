LeBron James Is Taller Than a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck

The Mountain Tiny Home Is Minuscule, Has Glass Roof and Skylight Shower

Remember when LeBron James and Kia advertised the K900 luxury sedan as “ fit for a king ”? The times, they are a-changin’ because the K900 and Cadenza have been discontinued in the United States and the American basketball player is now in cahoots with the GMC brand of General Motors. 9 photos EV during the Super Bowl, the 36-year-old athlete has finally been offered the opportunity to check out the off-road pickup truck in the flesh. Bear in mind, however, that it’s a pre-production prototype in the most expensive specification of the whole lot.



“The details inside and the exterior are second to none,” said LBJ, who stands taller than the crew-cab dune basher with 1,000 all-electric horsepower. “They spent a lot of hours on making sure the quality and detailing of this vehicle is amazing. Don’t be surprised when you see me rolling down the street in this.”



I wouldn’t be surprised either, and General Motors would better make sure the build quality is excellent because the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 for the 2022 model year costs a whopping $112,595. That’s heavy-duty pickup territory, loaded to the absolute brim with all the optional extras available.



The promo video also mentions two interesting details about the



Secondly, and most importantly, the fine print reads, “pre-production model shown with 2023 model year accessory wheels.” Reading between the lines, GMC will be much obliged to milk customers of more cash on top of the ludicrous starting price of the Hummer EV Edition 1.



If you're on a tight budget, I'm sorry to inform you that General Motors will start production of the entry-level EV2 in the spring of 2024. The two-motor drivetrain option starts at $79,995, which still is a lot of money when you think about it. More than the $73,500 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and $69,996 Ram 1500 TRX, that is.