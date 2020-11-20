GM Casually Reveals GMC Hummer EV SUV as Backdrop During Presentation

The GMC Hummer EV pickup was introduced one day short of a full month ago, and it's fair to say it took the automotive world by surprise with its list of impressive specs.
Just a quick reminder, the all-electric modern reinterpretation of the legendary Hummer comes with a 200 kWh battery pack that offers a projected maximum range of 350 miles (563 km). Recharging that beast won't take forever, though, as the Hummer is capable to take full advantage of the 350 kW charging stations and thus add 100 miles worth of range in just ten minutes. Home charging, on the other hand, is going to be considerably slower.
In terms of performance, the giant EV manages to surprise once more. It comes with three electric motors, and given its size and weight, it definitely needs every last one of them. In that configuration, however, the GMC Hummer EV pickup is capable of reaching 60 mph (97 km/h) from a standstill in just three seconds.
Add a ton of other features such as Crab Mode (diagonal movement) or Extract Mode (ultra-high air suspension setting for overcoming obstacles) and it's easy to see why people were excited about the launch. Some, though, would have very much preferred an SUV body style to the pickup one that was on show.
Luckily for them, GM confirmed a fully enclosed version of the vehicle was in the works, and now we get a first - and very thorough - peep at the thing. Thanks to a member of the Hummerchat.com forum, we have a screenshot of the Hummer's SUV version taken from an investors conference showing GM CEO Mary Barra and another official sitting in front of the vehicle.
Unsurprisingly, the SUV looks just like you would expect: identical to the pickup up until the C-pillar, and pretty SUV-generic from then on. It does seem to have a shorter rear overhang, though it's impossible to know for sure from this single angle. The main benefit, apart from being able to haul stuff safe from the weather outside, is that this body shape cancels one of the main design flaws some people had identified: we're talking about the similar front and rear proportions when seen from the side.
The Hummer is still pretty far away from its actual rollout, and the fact GM has a 1:1 scale prototype of the SUV is actually encouraging considering they didn't even have a working prototype for the pickup only a few weeks ago. The very dark windows, however, are not necessarily a good sign for its interior, though it could be just the lighting in the room.
