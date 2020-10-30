2022 GMC HUMMER EV Quirks and Features? Doug De Muro Has You Covered

Doug actually doesn't mention the two words that made him famous (or is it the other way around?) at the start of the clip (they are replaced by a bland "thorough tour" instead). Maybe it's not that funny anymore, but the memo apparently didn't reach us.
A lot has been said about the brand-new 2022 GMC HUMMER EV in the short time from its official presentation, and you can find everything there is here. Well, everything apart from Doug De Muro's opinion on him, which we'll go over in brief in the following paragraphs. Alternatively, you can click play on the video at the bottom of the page and watch the whole thing for yourself.
Doug is at his usual high levels of enthusiasm when talking about a car, but he seems to be genuinely fretting like a schoolboy while standing next to the new HUMMER. Positioned behind the vehicle, you can barely see the top half of his chest, confirming just how big of a beast GMC's electric pickup is. By the way, according to our friend Google, Doug is 6'3" (192 cm).
He gets extra giddy while talking about the HUMMER's acceleration (0-60 mph in three seconds), but then he names GM's Super Cruise system a "self-driving system", which is a massive slip-up for a car journalist. Sure, we know the Super Cruise has just recently topped the Consumer Reports active driving aid systems list ahead of Tesla's Autopilot but, like the Autopilot, it's far from being able to offer complete autonomy.
We also get a more detailed look at the HUMMER's interior, and it looks like it's mostly good news. We'll leave out the design of the dashboard since everyone should make up their own mind about it and focus on the practical touches. And there are plenty of them, especially in the back.
For instance, the central part of the backrest opens up like a cupboard door revealing a surprisingly generous storage space, excellent for tucking away stuff you don't want shuffling on the backseat while you drive. They also make for good safe boxes in case someone breaks in as they're pretty well concealed.
Another cool feature - one that we've seen in the Honda Jazz/Fit, and others - is the way the bottom part of the seats folds up, opening up a large and versatile loading area inside the cabin where you can put the more sensitive stuff you don't want out in the bed.
Doug goes on to talk about the HUMMER's other specs such as off-road performance or range, but we've covered that already. If you're interested to find out what his personal opinion on the vehicle is, however, here it is: it's impressive.
De Muro points out how easily GM could have screwed this revival of the HUMMER nameplate, and you have to agree. Instead, they went and did something similar to what Ford did with the Bronco, except GM's pickup is also all-electric, which makes the achievement all the more remarkable. Check out the video below for the whole story.
