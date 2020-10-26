2022 GMC HUMMER EV Police Interceptor Rendering Looks like the Ultimate Rammer

Imagine this scenario, if you haven't seen it already: you see a big guy who you know would have no problem mopping the floor with you, and yet you think it's OK to pick on him because he's slow and you'll be able to run away.
You go for it and, much to your surprise, a few seconds later you're way closer to the cold tiles on the floor than you would have liked because the guy turned out to be a pro athlete with a lot more pace than his big frame suggested.
That's pretty much how any pursuit involving the GMC HUMMER EV turned Police Interceptor would unfold as long as the baddies didn't keep up to date with the latest developments in the automotive industry. On the other hand, considering how much coverage the all-new electric HUMMER received, it's hard to imagine anyone with an Internet connection doesn't know everything there is about it.
The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV is perfectly worthy of all this attention, though, despite the fact it's still nothing more than a concept vehicle. GM is taking reservations for the electric pickup truck - the first available trim, the Edition 1, has been sold out within one hour of its launch, reportedly - but it the carmaker doesn't even have a working vehicle yet. That wouldn't be such a big deal if the first deliveries weren't just around the corner in automotive industry time - or roughly 12 months away using the regular reference.
One look at the HUMMER's specs, and you'll instantly understand what all the commotion is about. The truck is supposed to hit 60 mph (97 km/h) in as little as three seconds, despite the fact it looks (and probably weighs too, even though GM has not released official info on that) like a small ocean liner.
Weight and speed don't usually go together, but when they do, they make up for the ideal vehicle to ram other cars off the road like they're little more than flies. With 200 kWh of battery capacity (other trims will feature smaller packs), we're extremely curious to find out what the HUMMER weighs. A lot more so than we've been about any other model we can remember.
The Edition 1 will come only in white, but thanks to another digital artist we've already seen the HUMMER EV in a few other colors. Black wasn't one of them, though, and we have Nikita Aksyonov to thank for it. His tidy touch-up shows how police work seems to be the perfect fit for the model with the new HUMMER commanding instant respect with nothing more than its simple presence.
The ample room it provides would also make the conversion a breeze being able to fit all kinds of equipment and/or people. The only issue that could keep this rendering from becoming reality is the EV's price. The boys in blue would probably love to use them but justifying the acquisition to the taxpayer would be too much of a hassle. Good thing there's CGI, then.
