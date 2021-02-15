2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck Spied Testing Production Chassis Parts

Probably the most anticipated off-roader of the year after the Ford Bronco, the Hummer EV still hasn’t finished testing. The sport utility truck has been spied as a pair of prototypes - one transported by a flatbed and the other roaming free on public roads - and these mules feature a few series-production components such as the BT1 vehicle architecture.
Developed exclusively for pickups and SUVs, the BT1 can be considered an evolution of the T1 platform used by the Silverado, Sierra, Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade. The electric architecture will also underpin the Hummer SUV and an all-electric Cadillac SUV the size of the Escalade.
Based on the shock absorbers' design and the make and model of the tires, we’re looking at the so-called First Edition that has already sold out. The most expensive Hummer EV out there reportedly sold out in ten minutes despite the uncanny sticker price of $112,595, including destination charge.
Dubbed as the world’s first supertruck, the First Edition and lesser variants will be manufactured at the Detroit-Hamtramck “Factory ZERO” assembly plant following an investment of $2.2 billion, the largest investment in a plant in GM history. Approximately 2,200 jobs will be directly created by the EV complex.
Equipped with a shark-fin antenna, a trim piece that shows the mounting position for the front license plate, and a redesigned tailgate that integrates the rearview camera, the near-production mules further boast sleeker side mirrors than those featured on the concept. Even though both interiors are covered in camouflage, the screens are consistent with those of the concept.
As a brief refresher, the Hummer EV First Edition is rocking three motors integrated within two drive units, fancy off-road systems that include Crab Walk diagonal steering and 1,000 horsepower. GMC has also promised 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm) of torque, but that rating is very misleading.
EVs are gifted with a final drive reduction ratio of between 7.05:1 for the Chevrolet Bolt to 9:1 for the Tesla Model 3. In other words, look forward to around 1,400 pound-feet (1,898 Nm) for the SAE-specific torque rating.
