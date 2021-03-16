YouTuber Criminally Charged After Viral Ram TRX Jump, Leaps Again in New Video

5 California Startup Alpha Aims to Lead the EV Pickup Pack With the Small WOLF

Viral videos of jumping trucks have been around for well over a decade now, but a clip released back in January, which shows a brand spanking new Ram 1500 TRX leaping over a stream of water, took things to the next level . Coming from Street Speed 717, an YouTube channel that currently has over 1.1 million subscribers, the vid has gathered north of 1.6 million views. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are seeking legal action against Mike, the YouTuber behind the stunt. However, the vlogger is determined to keep jumping. 7 photos



As for the legal matters Mike has to deal with, which are discussed at the 6:18 timestamp of the first clip below, the PFBC has brought no fewer than 18 criminal counts against him. We're talking about two counts of disturbance of waterways, six counts of littering near waters, and four counts of running a vehicle in a stream. It's also worth noting that some of the said counts are related to actions shown in videos released after the said viral one, as Mike is accused of running a vehicle without fording in the most direct manner.



The vlogger explains that all of his jumps are performed on private property with an invitation to use the location, while the vehicle has leaked no fluids into the water. Therefore, there were no substances that could've affected the fish. He also explains no trash was left behind.



"I pay literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and I don't even want free stuff, I just want to be left alone and the government can't help itself [...]. I think they are really like trying to throw the book at me. I don't know if because it's easy, it's on video, or to make an example because it's a video that got 1.6M views," Mike states in the clip.



The vlogger adds that, in general,



Mike stresses out that he had no ill intent while performing the stunts and seems confident that he'll resolve these issues.



The serious air time involved by the said shenanigan unsurprisingly damaged the truck, and Mike eventually sold the vehicle, though he soon bought another TRX . Well, just hours ago, the YouTuber released a video portraying a fresh jump in the 702-hp truck, albeit with no water being involved this time around (more on why this is relevant below). You'll find the adventure, which seems to be performed within the operating limits of the pickup truck, at the 8:50 point of the second video below.As for the, which are discussed at the 6:18 timestamp of the first clip below, the PFBC has brought no fewer than 18 criminal counts against him. We're talking about two counts of disturbance of waterways, six counts of littering near waters, and four counts of running a vehicle in a stream. It's also worth noting that some of the said counts are related to actions shown in videos released after the said viral one, as Mike is accused of running a vehicle without fording in the most direct manner.The vlogger explains that all of his jumps are performed on private property with an invitation to use the location, while the vehicle has leaked no fluids into the water. Therefore, there were no substances that could've affected the fish. He also explains no trash was left behind."I pay literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and I don't even want free stuff, I just want to be left alone and the government can't help itself [...]. I think they are really like trying to throw the book at me. I don't know if because it's easy, it's on video, or to make an example because it's a video that got 1.6M views," Mike states in the clip.The vlogger adds that, in general, filming his videos is not a risk-free operation. He also mentions that "some things are not exactly legal," but the current problems are a surprise to him.Mike stresses out that he had no ill intent while performing the stunts and seems confident that he'll resolve these issues.