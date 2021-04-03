2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Revealed, Edition 1 Costs $105,595

General Motors brought back the Hummer with all-electric propulsion and great pomp and circumstance in October 2020, but the off-road pickup truck isn’t ready for production. The first examples of the breed will be delivered by the end of 2021 for the 2022 model year, and customers of the Hummer EV SUV will have to wait until 2023 for the 2024 MY.
Yes, I wish I was joking. GMC has just unveiled a sport utility vehicle that will arrive at dealerships in two years’ time if everything goes to plan. Adding insult to injury, it features a five-seat layout instead of three rows.
Criticism aside, I can’t deny the sport utility vehicle looks really good from every angle. Rugged and sophisticated at the same time, the Hummer EV SUV comes with a full-size spare tire on the tailgate. The wheels range from 18 to 22 inches depending on the specification, which brings us to pricing.
As the headline implies, the Edition 1 is estimated to retail at $105,595 including freight. Add the Extreme Off-Road Package to the mix, which includes the aforementioned 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires instead of 22-inch premium wheels, and you’re looking at a simply ludicrous $110,595.
Three more configurations are offered. The EV3X and EV2X will be available in the spring of 2023 while the entry-level EV2 is scheduled for the spring of 2024. To whom it may concern, all versions of the Hummer EV SUV except for the EV2 can be optioned with the $5,000 Extreme Off-road Package.
Under the skin, the EV2 is rocking a two-motor setup and a 16-module battery that promises 250-plus miles (402 kilometers) of driving range. The EV2X levels up to 300-plus miles (483 kilometers) from two motors and a 20-module battery while the EV3X and Edition 1 feature a three-motor arrangement and 300-plus miles. And finally, adding the Extreme Off-Road Package to the Edition 1 affects range by roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers).
“Hummer EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC. “The all-new Hummer EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions," signed off the head honcho.
Criticism aside, I can’t deny the sport utility vehicle looks really good from every angle. Rugged and sophisticated at the same time, the Hummer EV SUV comes with a full-size spare tire on the tailgate. The wheels range from 18 to 22 inches depending on the specification, which brings us to pricing.
As the headline implies, the Edition 1 is estimated to retail at $105,595 including freight. Add the Extreme Off-Road Package to the mix, which includes the aforementioned 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires instead of 22-inch premium wheels, and you’re looking at a simply ludicrous $110,595.
Three more configurations are offered. The EV3X and EV2X will be available in the spring of 2023 while the entry-level EV2 is scheduled for the spring of 2024. To whom it may concern, all versions of the Hummer EV SUV except for the EV2 can be optioned with the $5,000 Extreme Off-road Package.
Under the skin, the EV2 is rocking a two-motor setup and a 16-module battery that promises 250-plus miles (402 kilometers) of driving range. The EV2X levels up to 300-plus miles (483 kilometers) from two motors and a 20-module battery while the EV3X and Edition 1 feature a three-motor arrangement and 300-plus miles. And finally, adding the Extreme Off-Road Package to the Edition 1 affects range by roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers).
“Hummer EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC. “The all-new Hummer EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions," signed off the head honcho.