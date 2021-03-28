2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 VIN 001 Sells for $2.5 Million, 22 Times Over MSRP

The name Hummer has always stirred a wide range of emotions in people. Derived from the military Humvee, it first came to the world as a gas-guzzler, but after a few years of absence from the automotive scene, it is about to make a comeback as an electric vehicle.
GMC is the company tasked with its revival, and we got our first glimpses of the model less than half a year ago. The truck is still some time away from market launch (scheduled for fall 2021), but that didn’t stop someone from paying $2.5 million for one during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of last week.
The first-ever Hummer EV was one of six VIN 001 vehicles that went under the hammer, and it is the one that went for the most impressive figure. All the money raised from its sale is going to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit set up in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller.
The truck that was sold is, of course, part of the first batch of such machines to be made. It’s called the Edition 1, and it is the one people are presently able to place reservations for.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 comes to the market with impressive performance figures. The three-motor setup of the thing gives it a total power of 1,000 hp and an estimated 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque. Acceleration figures are particularly impressive, with the 60 mph threshold reached in just 3 seconds.
The EV packs a battery capable of giving it a range of over 350 miles (563 km), and it can be charged for a range of 100 miles (161 km) from 350 kW 800V DC fast charge stations in 10 minutes.
The MSRP for Edition 1 is set at $112,595, which makes the price paid for VIN 001 about 22 times higher than that. As a side note, the cheapest electric Hummer will set you back $79,995, but it won't be here sooner that 2024.
