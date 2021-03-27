2022 GMC Hummer EV SUV First Video Teaser Previews Removable Roof Panels

We all knew from the very beginning that General Motors won’t stop at a truck-bodied Hummer. The internal combustion-engined Hummer became a commercial hit in the guise of a sport utility vehicle, and that’s exactly what GMC is going to reveal on April 3rd, minus the internal combustion.
The first of many video teasers previews a rather familiar side profile with eight lug nuts for every wheel. Coincidence or not, the pickup features the same layout and the same dimensions for the rubber shoes. As for the wheel design, it does resemble the wheels shown in the “Superstar Meets Supertruck” promo video with basketball player LeBron James.
Brightening up the picture further reveals beefy C-pillars and small-ish windows for the D-pillars. Given this design choice, which is probably driven by federal motor vehicle safety standards, the Hummer EV SUV may feature two rows instead of three. On the other hand, General Motors could squeeze a third row in there because that would bring even more customers in the showroom. Or better said online because the pickup truck has been reserved exclusively online due to the pesky disease that shall not be named.
Equipped with a full-size spare tire on the tailgate and a shark-finned antenna, the Hummer EV SUV design teaser also gives us a glimpse of the removable roof panels. There are two sections that can be seen in the screenshot serving as the main pic of this story: one above the front row, the other above the second row. As for the section above the third row, that may or may not be a removable hardtop of sorts in the style of the Wrangler and Bronco.
“The next all-electric supertruck is coming,” said GMC in the video’s description, giving a clear clue about what’s hiding under the skin. Just like the $112,595 First Edition that sold out in roughly 10 minutes, the most potent version of the SUV will flex a total of three motors integrated within two drive units. This layout should allow the second body style to Crab Walk diagonally and shoot to 60 mph (97 kph) in just around 3.0 seconds.
On that note, watch this space for the following teasers from GMC.
